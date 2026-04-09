NFC Notes: James Conner, Trent McDuffie, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks Draft Visits

“I can totally see how you see (that),” LaFleur said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “What I have learned about backs, I used to be stubborn in what I was looking for,” LaFleur said. “I was probably wrong more than I was right. What I have learned about backs, they come in all shapes and sizes, but are they producing? Both those guys are smart, they are tough, they are great leaders for the locker room. … They are similar, but they have both produced. You don’t have to go reach in the draft. Now, if there is a guy where we can improve our roster, tackle, guard, whatever it is … but on paper, you have a bunch of veterans who have played this game at a high level. They know how to play.”

Rams

Mike Sando of The Athletic notes the Rams’ aggressive moves at cornerback this offseason: “Acquiring former Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie for picks in the first, fifth and sixth rounds this year, plus a third-rounder in 2027, showed how serious the Rams were about fixing a fatal flaw at the position.”

for picks in the first, fifth and sixth rounds this year, plus a third-rounder in 2027, showed how serious the Rams were about fixing a fatal flaw at the position.” Executives on the value of the trade: “I don’t mind it. If you still think you are in the window and you have Matt Stafford coming back, you have to do everything you can to try to win it one more time. They still have a first-round pick.”

McDuffie’s contract underscored the Rams’ commitment: “I know they paid McDuffie a ton of money. But those teams that embrace where the cap is going and can adjust to the percentages instead of the sticker shock are ahead of the game. They realize that $30 million is going to be (more palatable) down the line because other guys will get paid.”

On McVay’s draft strategy: “They probably didn’t see much value in the first-rounder they had and said f— it, if we can get this guy (McDuffie), let’s just get him.”

Adding Jaylen Watson, McDuffie’s former Kansas City teammate, reinforced secondary continuity: “Corner is a position where even for the top guys, it’s hard to be consistent year over year, but I do like how they were aggressive. Their biggest need by far was to get more size, more competitive in the secondary. You are pairing McDuffie with Watson so they can come in together, communicate well together, have that rapport.”

Seahawks