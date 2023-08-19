NFC Notes: Jameson Williams, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus thinks their joint practice session with the Colts prior to Saturday’s preseason game provides an “invaluable” experience.

“It’s invaluable,” Eberflus said, via Adam Jahns of The Athletic. “(Colts coach Shane Steichen) and I were talking about it the other day. It’s really like playing two preseason games. It really is — with your guys in a safe environment. So it’s really that. You think about that. It’s two extra preseason games, and if they’d let me do it again, I’d do it again next week. But I really like it. It’s very valuable to the coaches and the scouts in terms of evaluation.”

Eberflus said S Eddie Jackson and WR Velus Jones are not dealing with long-term issues after missing Thursday’s practice.

“Nothing long-term (with) either one of those guys, so they’re in good shape,” Eberflus said. “We’re fine with both of those guys.”

Bears DE DeMarcus Walker is eager to learn from fellow DE Yannick Ngakoue and views himself as a player always looking to learn from others.

“Yannick’s definitely somebody who I’m eager to learn from,” Walker said. “That’s one thing about me: I never feel like there’s something I cannot learn. If it’s from the younger guys, I watch their tape, too, to figure out what new moves, something that’s evolving, because every day is a new day. I’m always wanting to learn.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said they are considering their options to treat WR Jameson Williams‘ hamstring injury during his six-game suspension to start the season, where Williams will not be permitted into the team’s facility.

“It’s a good question. Technically, no, but we’re looking into that,” Campbell said, via ProFootballTalk.

Campbell thinks Williams must continue being mentally prepared while he serves his six-week suspension.

“As long as he stays on top of the mental portion of it, you can get a lot out of the mental work,” Campbell said. “If he grinds on that, takes care of the hamstring, we’ll take it as it comes.”

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said rookie WR Jayden Reed ‘s ability to catch the contested ball has been noteworthy: “For us, the one thing that kind of separated him was his ability to catch the contested ball.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)

said rookie WR ‘s ability to catch the contested ball has been noteworthy: “For us, the one thing that kind of separated him was his ability to catch the contested ball.” (Wes Hodkiewicz) Gutekunst doesn’t believe LB De’Vondre Campbell ‘s ankle injury will be a long-term issue and thinks he’ll be ready for the season opener. (Hodkiewicz)

‘s ankle injury will be a long-term issue and thinks he’ll be ready for the season opener. (Hodkiewicz) Packers CB Rasul Douglas is penciled in as one of the team’s starting corners, according to DC Joe Barry : “I’ve never seen Rasul Douglas play safety … Rasul Douglas is our starting corner right now.” (Matt Schneidman)

is penciled in as one of the team’s starting corners, according to DC : “I’ve never seen Rasul Douglas play safety … Rasul Douglas is our starting corner right now.” (Matt Schneidman) Barry didn’t commit to CB Jaire Alexander following the opposing team’s top wide receiver, but said that the possibility of it is definitely in play: “You’ve got to change with the times a little bit, but those are week-to-week decisions that we will make every week. And I know Jaire wants that. He craves that.” (Ryan Wood)

following the opposing team’s top wide receiver, but said that the possibility of it is definitely in play: “You’ve got to change with the times a little bit, but those are week-to-week decisions that we will make every week. And I know Jaire wants that. He craves that.” (Ryan Wood) Barry added that DB Darnell Savage has emerged as the leader of the defensive back room: “He’s the old man in the room now. He’s the leader in the room, and it’s been really neat to see him embrace that. I really like the style of play he’s playing with right now.” (Wood)

has emerged as the leader of the defensive back room: “He’s the old man in the room now. He’s the leader in the room, and it’s been really neat to see him embrace that. I really like the style of play he’s playing with right now.” (Wood) Packers OC Adam Stenavich said LT David Bakhtiari is still one of the best in the league at his position and it’s all about making sure he’s physically capable of competing on a weekly basis: “It’s just managing the knee and making sure he can get out there on Sundays. He’s been a pro keeping his body ready, keeping his mind ready.” (Rob Demovsky)