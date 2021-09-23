NFC Notes: Jamie Collins, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions
- According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Lions could try to create trade interest in LB Jamie Collins by converting some of his $3.378 million base salary into a signing bonus, which would decrease his cap hit and potentially net them a better pick. The Texans did something similar in the trade that sent CB Bradley Roby to the Saints.
- If the Lions can’t find a trade partner, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says releasing Collins is on the table.
- Lions HC Dan Campbell said Collins will not be at the team facility while they work on a trade: “He won’t be in the building while we explore a trade.” (Dave Birkett)
- Campbell mentioned they just felt like it was time to move on from an organizational standpoint: “He gave what he had, and we felt like it was time to move on.” (Chris Burke)
- Lions DC Aaron Glenn called Collins a great player but noted they felt it was time to start younger players. (Birkett)
Packers
- Packers HC Matt LaFleur said LT Elgton Jenkins (ankle) is progressing from his injury but did not practice on Thursday: “He’s doing better. He still will not be out at practice today. We’ll give him the rest of the week to get healthy.” (Matt Schneidman)
Vikings
- Per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press, Vikings LB Anthony Barr said he sustained his knee injury early in training camp and has been working through the issue.
- Barr said he’s unsure whether he will play in Week 3 and wants to make sure he’s fully recovered: “I’m not sure yet. I would love to. I want to make sure I’m 100 percent” (Tomasson)
- Barr doesn’t consider his knee injury a setback and put pressure on himself to be ready for Week 1: “I don’t think I had, necessarily, a setback…I put a lot of pressure on myself to be ready by the beginning of the season .. When I practiced a couple weeks ago and then didn’t practice the next day I think that was just me trying to test to see where I was.” (Tomasson)
- Vikings co-DC Adam Zimmer reiterated they’re just taking a cautious approach with Barr: “We just want to get him right. … Like I told him, ‘We want you to be 100 percent’ … Now I think he’s turned the corner.” (Tomasson)
- Vikings OC Klint Kubiak said first-round OT Christian Darrisaw (groin) has been progressing from his injury: “He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do.” (Tomasson)
- Vikings HC Mike Zimmer wouldn’t say if he will bench CB Bashaud Breeland for CB Cameron Dantzler: “We’ll just see. We’ve got to have more than two corners. I thought he did some good things last week. He’s just got to continue that. He’s got to keep progressing, keep competing, keep fighting.” (Tomasson)
- Dantzler was a healthy scratch in Week 1 but returned in Week 2 and impressed Adam Zimmer with how he handled the situation: “He knows that any moment we’re going to need him.” (Tomasson)
