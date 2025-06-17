NFC Notes: Jaquan Brisker, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears S Jaquan Brisker missed 12 games last season after suffering a vestibular concussion. Brisker reflected on last season, saying something felt “off.”

“I felt like I was off, or I would have been able to be out there,” Brisker said, via Adam Jahns of The Athletic. “Definitely felt like something was off. (I) didn’t want to get back out there until I felt like me.”

Brisker said he had to train on “side-to-side movement” with his recovery and tracking with his eyes.

“Just like side-to-side movement,” Brisker said. “It’s a lot of tennis ball catching and things like that, just trying to track my eyes, get my eyes moving around, get my body moving around fast and things like that. Just reacting.”

Brisker doesn’t intend to change his playing style in 2025.

“I am going to continue to play the same way,” Brisker said. “That was my first time really having a contact injury. He hit his head on my neck, so kind of just hit his helmet on the right spot. (It’s) really just moving on from that.”

Lions

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown hasn’t participated in Detroit’s offseason program thus far after undergoing surgery on his knee. St. Brown said he expects to be “good to go” for training camp in July.

“I had a surgery on my knee after the season just to clean some stuff up, so I’ve been rehabbing that, but I should be good to go for training camp,” St. Brown said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

St. Brown said their goal is to win the Super Bowl next season.

“At this point, we want to win a Super Bowl; that’s it,” St. Brown said. “Obviously, we’ve got to make the playoffs to win the Super Bowl, but that’s understood by everyone, so, we want to win the Super Bowl. Plain and simple.”

As for Detroit’s difficult schedule, Dan Campbell said he’s excited for the games to come.

“I’m excited for the way it’s laid out. I love the home games, I love the road games, I love the night games — not as much,” Campbell said of the tough schedule. “We’ve got some 1 o’clock this year, which is good. But, we’ll be ready. I don’t care how it lines up. We’ve got to be ready to go, and we will be.”

Packers

The Packers didn’t make any big additions to their defensive line this offseason. DT Kenny Clark said their position group is spending more time together off the field and hopes it will lead to more production.

“We’ve been doing it pretty much this whole offseason,” Clark said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “We did it a little bit last year, get together and watch (individual drills) and all that kind of stuff. But we’ve been more consistent with it, just picking each other’s brain, talking about different formations, fronts.”

Clark added he’s providing advice to their younger players.

“The main thing with them, I’m trying to get all the younger guys to understand formations and how to play the blocks. We’re going back to more playing technique, so it’s huge for them to understand formations and how people are going to try to block the front.”