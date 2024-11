NFC Notes: Jaquan Brisker, Jordan Morgan, Bears, Lions, Packers

Poles on S

potentially not returning this year after being placed on IR after spending over a month in concussion protocol: “It just wasn’t making the progress that we wanted. We also know from a performance standpoint, when you’re out of football for a while, there has to be a ramp up period to get your body in shape, to play the game and avoid other injuries such as soft tissue injuries. So we’re going to hit the pause button, make sure that he’s in a good space because our number one thing is to make sure that our players are in a healthy place to play this game at a hundred percent. So we’re going to slow this down and take time and allow him to take his time to come back. Would love to see him back this year, but we’re just going to take it one week at a time.” ( Cronin