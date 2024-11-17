NFC Notes: Jaquan Brisker, Jordan Morgan, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears
- Bears GM Ryan Poles on the release of G Nate Davis: “It was just time. It was time. It wasn’t working out the way that it was supposed to. I had a good conversation with Nate on the way out. There are some lessons to learn from many different angles here. Some controllable, some uncontrollable, but at the end of the day it was best to move on and move in a different direction.” (Courtney Cronin)
- Poles on S Jaquan Brisker potentially not returning this year after being placed on IR after spending over a month in concussion protocol: “It just wasn’t making the progress that we wanted. We also know from a performance standpoint, when you’re out of football for a while, there has to be a ramp up period to get your body in shape, to play the game and avoid other injuries such as soft tissue injuries. So we’re going to hit the pause button, make sure that he’s in a good space because our number one thing is to make sure that our players are in a healthy place to play this game at a hundred percent. So we’re going to slow this down and take time and allow him to take his time to come back. Would love to see him back this year, but we’re just going to take it one week at a time.” (Cronin)
- Bears HC Matt Eberflus praised his team despite their one-point loss to Green Bay: “I thought Thomas Brown did a wonderful job of bringing that collaboration together. The quarterback, Caleb, played really well today. He played winning football.” (Jori Epstein)
Lions
- The Lions set three single-game franchise records against the Jaguars on Sunday including the most yards (644), total first downs (38), and largest win margin (46).
- Per NFL345, Lions QB Jared Goff is the first player in NFL history with 400 passing yards, four touchdown passes, and a 158.3 QBR in multiple games. This has been achieved seven times in league history, with Goff now having done it twice.
- Goff also has produced five games with a completion percentage of 80 percent this season, the most in a season in NFL history.
- Lions safety Brian Branch was fined $10,128 for Unnecessary Roughness (hip-drop tackle).
- Lions HC Dan Campbell is taking in every moment he has with OC Ben Johnson and DC Aaron Glenn on his staff: “This is a special team and a special staff and it’s been that way since the beginning.” (Eric Woodyard)
Packers
- Packers HC Matt LaFleur said G Jordan Morgan aggravated the shoulder injury he’s dealt with all season: “Again unfortunate. We’re going through that process right now of what’s next.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)
- Per Kalyn Kahler, several players on the Packers’ field goal-blocking unit said they noticed that Bears K Cairo Santos kicked with a low trajectory when doing a film study this week.
- Packers DL Karl Brooks on blocking the game-winning kick: “I’m visualizing myself blocking the kick…I just wanted it more. I just fired off the ball and wanted to get a win.” (Matt Schneidman)
