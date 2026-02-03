NFC Notes: Jared Goff, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears GM Ryan Poles was asked by the media about what is next for franchise QB Caleb Williams and his development under HC Ben Johnson.

“I think Coach is going to challenge him to be even more efficient,” Poles said, via BearsWire.com. “Not only with just the operation but completions. I think when you have special playmaking traits and you lean onto mobility and escapability, I think sometimes you don’t take the easy throw. Taking what’s given to you, moving onto the next down, staying ahead of the chains and being more efficient overall, I think that’s what he’s going to challenge him on doing. As well as becoming a leader, a little bit more vocal, he was learning so much, he was in the fire, I think as he grows as a young quarterback, I think the leadership will continue to grow, too.”

Lions

Lions QB Jared Goff said he’s excited about new OC Drew Petzing‘s scheme and will work to put the personnel in the best position possible.

“Yeah, I’ve watched a ton of it,” Goff said of Petzing’s offense, via Around The NFL. “I’m excited, man. Been on the phone with him and gone through some things. He’s very smart, very bright, can speak it, can say it, understands what I’m talking about. Really excited.”

Goff has said that other quarterbacks who have played under Petzing have given him “glowing reviews” and he plays to the strengths of his personnel.

“In particular, quarterbacks who have played for him were glowing,” Goff said. “I think the thing that excites me the most is going to be his versatility. He’s not tied to an offense. We’re going to run what we’re best at and what we should be doing. Some of the stuff we’ve done the last few years, that’s worked.”

Goff added that he’s excited about Petzing’s ability to unlock every playmaker the offense has and make it a more versatile unit.

“I think he’s got the right personality and demeanor and teaching ability and, most importantly, his intelligence and mental dexterity, for lack of a better word, to be able to kind of handle not only, like, the complexities of what we’re going to try to do but, like, getting the ball to guys,” Goff said. “That’s the hardest part of our offense. We have so many mouths to feed, and being able to spread it around in an efficient way. And that’s just a pass game, right? Then you go to the run game, and I know that’s something he’s done well for a long time. But yeah, it’s gonna be fun. I’m excited for him, and I’m excited to work with him.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur was excited about adding Jonathan Gannon to the organization as the team’s new defensive coordinator.

“We are thrilled to add Jonathan Gannon to our coaching staff. He possesses tremendous experience as an NFL coordinator and head coach,” LaFleur said, via PFT. “I am confident that he will be an outstanding addition to our organization, as well as a strong leader of our defense. We welcome Jonathan, his wife, Gina, and their three children, Rocco, Lola, and Angelo, to the Packers and the Green Bay community.”

Matt Schneidman of The Athletic points out that it has been 15 years since the Packers last played in the Super Bowl.

To get back to the championship, Schneidman believes the team needs several upgrades, including at the middle linebacker and kicker positions.

Schneidman adds that tight end is another position that needs attention, as Tucker Kraft and John FitzPatrick are recovering from ACL and Achilles’ injuries.

and are recovering from ACL and Achilles’ injuries. Green Bay will also need to secure a new backup quarterback, as Malik Willis will be gone in free agency, leaving Desmond Ridder and Kyle McCord behind starter Jordan Love .

will be gone in free agency, leaving and behind starter . suffered a season-ending injury in Week 10. Not only does the team need more offensive line depth due to injuries, but the center position, particularly, needs to be addressed, especially after veteran OL Elgton Jenkins suffered a season-ending injury in Week 10.

Schneidman also believes that the Packers need to get deeper at pass rusher and on the interior of the defensive line, but points to outside cornerback as one of Green Bay’s biggest needs.

As for their top need, Schneidman would like to see the team find a new franchise left tackle, as he finds it unlikely that LT Rasheed Walker will be back next season.