NFC Notes: Jared Goff, Grady Jarrett, Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears DT Grady Jarrett spoke to the media in Chicago about his belief that he can still be a game-wrecker at this stage in his career.

“Being able to play in the run game and the pass game at an extremely high level,” Jarrett said, via BearsWire.com. “I think that’s something that has definitely been a tool of mine. It was important to me as a young player when I used to play first and second down, I wanted to learn to be a better pass rusher. I did that and I was able to be a three-down and all-down defensive lineman and play up and down the line of scrimmage. That’s something that I really take pride in; being flexible, being able to play three-technique, nose in the run game, being able to rush out from fives and nines in the past game and do whatever I need to do to be a versatile piece in the defense but also be super effective.”

Bears second-round WR Luther Burden III is practicing today for the first time in camp, per Scott Bair.

Lions

Lions QB Jared Goff told reporters during a recent interview that things aren’t extremely different as they transition from Ben Johnson to John Morton as offensive coordinator.

“It’s hard to answer that question of what’s different. . . . Some of it’s the exact same,” Goff said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. “And some of it is a little bit different and I’m not going to go into the minutia of what is different, but I think the transition from what we were doing last year to [Morton] is a lot lesser than you guys are making it seem with the questions. Like, I get that question every day. A lot of it is the same and then there’s some stuff that we’re learning that is new and it’s not that big of a gap between those two, I guess. It’s been a great transition. It’s been a lot of fun. It’s been a challenge, but it’s been a fun challenge.”

Morton on having both RB Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery on the field together: “I’m all about making the defense uneasy. I’m always looking to put our best players on the field at all times. I come from the school of multiple packages of personnel groupings in and out of the huddle and trying to keep the defense uneasy. That’s the school I come from. It’s going to be a cool thing.” (Tim Twentyman)

Packers

During a recent appearance on NFL Network, Packers QB Jordan Love spoke about the Packers drafting a wide receiver in the first round (Matthew Golden) for the first time since 2002, when they chose WR Javon Walker out of Florida State.

“I was definitely surprised, going into that first round, having the draft here in Green Bay, and hearing for the first time since 2000-and-whatever getting a receiver,” Love said, via Pro Football Talk. “So I was excited getting Matthew Golden, then Savion, those are two guys that I think are going to add some dynamic weapons to our passing game. We’ve got a lot of weapons…We’re trying to win the Super Bowl.”

Vikings

Per the wire, the Vikings tried out DB Trey Dean, DB Gervarrius Owens, and DB Jason Taylor.