NFC Notes: Jared Goff, Jordan Love, Jameson Williams, Lions, Packers

Lions

Lions QB Jared Goff praised WR Jameson Williams for his 70-yard touchdown in Monday Night’s game, calling him a “one-play touchdown” type of player.

“He’s something else. He’s a one-play touchdown guy. I know he strikes fear in every team we play, and they’re going to see that and it’s going to strike even more fear. He’s a stud and we’re lucky to have him,” Goff said, via ProFootballTalk.

Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love admitted that his knee is not 100% after returning Sunday against the Vikings.

“I hope it’ll continue to heal and get better, but at this moment, yeah, it’s definitely something that’s there,” Love said, via Around The NFL. “And it’s one of those things, it’s football. We play a physical sport and there’s injuries, and you gotta fight through some stuff.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur admitted that he didn’t envision so much stress on Love in his first action back.

“I don’t think we envisioned throwing the ball 50 times; that’s never the plan going into any game,” LaFleur said. “Usually, if you’re in a game like that, it’s probably not going your way.”

Packers

Despite a rough start where K Brayden Narveson has missed multiple kicks in three games, Packers HC Matt LaFleur reiterated his belief in the rookie and expects him to get on track soon.

“I got a lot of confidence in Brayden,” LaFleur said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “I do. I think that, you know, it’s tough. We all want the results. I think he’s a young guy and a lot of times with young kickers that you go through this. Certainly, I think that he’s, I know that he’s disappointed. I’ve still got a lot of belief in him. I’ve seen it in practice. I told you guys from Day One, the day he got here, and just have seen his ability. So, it’s just part of it. Unfortunately, it wasn’t his day, but I got a lot of confidence and wouldn’t blink if we have to put him in another situation.”