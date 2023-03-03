NFC Notes: Jared Goff, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions GM Brad Holmes made it clear that he anticipates QB Jared Goff going into 2023 as the team’s starting quarterback.

“It just has to make sense. Obviously, we like Jared. He’s our starter,” Holmes said, via Lions Wire.

Holmes expects the team to add at least another quarterback this offseason, whether that’s through the draft or free agency.

“We don’t have a lot behind him,” Holmes said. “We were kind of sliding into home plate at the very end of training camp trying to find a backup quarterback. (We were) able to get Nate Sudfeld, and he did a nice job for us, but we’ve had these open, transparent conversations — we’re happy with Jared, he’s our starter, but we need to add some pieces in that room overall.”

Packers

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports the Packers are waiting on Aaron Rodgers to make his intentions known for next season, which has quarterback-needy teams like the Jets in a “wait-and-see” pattern.

to make his intentions known for next season, which has quarterback-needy teams like the Jets in a “wait-and-see” pattern. Howe writes if Rodgers wants to continue his career in Green Bay, the Jets and other teams will likely turn their attention to Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo .

and . Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba said he had a formal meeting with the Packers at the NFL Combine: “They are definitely looking for a receiver,” per Gary Woelfel.

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said S Lewis Cine is “well ahead” with his recovery from a lower leg fracture.

“Lewis is in a great spot right now,” O’Connell said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s well ahead of his rehab process. I see him [every day]. It’s unique to see a player every single day this time of year at the facility, but that’s been Lew. Been in my office a bunch, asking, ‘Hey, when do we get started? Have you set the schedule for OTAs? What’s training camp going to be like?’ I said, ‘Just hold on, man. We’re going to be just fine.’ But he’s doing a great job, really excited about Lewis and his mental growth through how he handled adversity of that injury, stay connected with his teammates, and ultimately hopefully this is just going to be a small bump in a great road to Lew becoming the player he’s going to become.”