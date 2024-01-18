NFC Notes: Jason Kelce, Nick Sirianni, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson says that he and his teammates will use their loss to the Packers as fuel for a stronger push in the playoffs next season.

“It’s a tough one,” Ferguson told reporters. “I don’t really have any words. This is the NFL. This is playoff football. You’ve got to have more than one spark. You’ve got to keep playing. You’ve got to play continuously good football.”

Eagles

Eagles C Jason Kelce said when he does decide to announce his retirement, he will do it in a way where there’s no doubt about his intentions.

“I didn’t announce what I was doing on purpose, despite I guess what’s been leaked to the media,” Kelce said, via PFT. “But, I think there’s a lot of people can kind of feel body language and stuff. I just don’t think you’re in a position after a game like that to really make that decision. I just don’t. There’s too much emotion in the moment, there’s too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision. I’m not trying to be dramatic and continue to draw this thing out. I’m really not. It’s just something I think that when it’s time to officially announce what’s happening in the future, it’ll be done in a way that’s definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me, what has led to the career I’ve had. I don’t think that it would be respectful or accurate to be able to do that right after a game like that.

“Frustrated, I guess, kind of, at everything that’s happening. But in the future there will be something said, I guess. But I did address the team and pretty much said the same thing I just said to you. I got belief in every single one of you guys. Cherish the moments you have in this league. I think it’s kind of the way it went down. A lot of guys are like, ‘If that is your last game, I feel sorry for you.’ Don’t feel sorry for me motherf-ers. I had a f—ing…,” Kelce trailed off at this point on what was an emotional topic.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer expects to see Eagles HC Nick Sirianni back in 2024, albeit with significant staff changes. He adds QB Jalen Hurts ‘ feelings on the matter could be a factor.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport says Sirianni and owner Jeffrey Lurie will meet at some point over the next couple of days to solidify his plans for the future.

will meet at some point over the next couple of days to solidify his plans for the future. Hurts said some of his comments that were interpreted as a lukewarm endorsement of Sirianni after the loss Monday were taken out of context: “I say owners own, coaches coach, and players play. …You asked me something the other day — I didn’t even know that was a thing. I had no idea that was a thing. So I don’t see why that wouldn’t be the case. We plan on fixing everything that we’ve done and growing together — coach Sirianni, Brian (Johnson), everyone.” (Zach Berman)

Hurts added other questions about his leadership style weren’t around last year when they made it to the Super Bowl and he’s the same guy now that he was then: “There were things that were once said made me great, made me special, made me a special leader, an impacting and uplifting guy that one may find as an issue now. But I’ve said it this whole time: it’s all based on results.” (Berman)

Eagles S Sydney Brown will have surgery on his ACL next week with a 6-8 month recovery time. (Brooks Kubena)

Eagles S Sydney Brown will have surgery on his ACL next week with a 6-8 month recovery time. (Brooks Kubena)

Eagles DT Fletcher Cox said he still feels he can play at a high level but has not yet made a decision about his future. (Jeff McLane)

Giants

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports Seahawks ST coordinator Larry Izzo is on the radar for the same position with the Giants.

is on the radar for the same position with the Giants. CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reports Giants OC Mike Kafka will interview for the Seahawks HC position on Friday.