NFC Notes: Jauan Jennings, Mike MacDonald, 49ers, Giants, Seahawks

49ers

The 49ers retained WR Jauan Jennings on a one-year deal this offseason after they placed a second-round tender on him. San Francisco TE George Kittle outlined why Jennings is so critical to everything the 49ers do on offense.

“I think every single person in the NFL that watches tape, every general manager, scout, anybody that watches tape, they look at Jauan’s film and they go ‘Holy cow! This guy is one of one,'” Kittle said, via Lindsey Pallares of the team’s website. “His mindset, his attitude when he is on a football field is completely different… He is just very violent in the way that he plays the game, which you don’t see in all receivers. He will hit defensive ends as hard as he can, linebackers as hard as he can. He’s not scared of anything, and if you need him to win on a one-on-one rep, he’s going to win on that one-on-one rep.”

Giants

Giants versatile OL Jermaine Eluemunor said he is willing to play whatever position the team needs from him in order to be one of the starting five.

“For the first five years of my career, if you look back, I was in and out of the starting lineup trying to figure out how to be an NFL player. Now that I’ve had a taste of being a starter, I just want to be out there — I don’t care where it is,” he said, via Giants Wire. “Just one of the openings they needed, and me being as flexible as I’ve been over my career, I just fell into it. I started as a left guard when I was in Baltimore before I got traded to New England. I was training to start as a left guard in Baltimore the entire off-season. So it’s nothing I’m not familiar with. If you watch my career over the last seven years you’ve seen I started left guard, left tackle, and right guard and right tackle. I can do it all. I just want to be out there.”

Eluemunor added that since he’s gotten most of his reps at left guard, he prefers to stay inside and master that position.

“I played right tackle mainly for the last two years, so I was able to hone in on that and really craft my technique to get it where I wanted to be and where I was comfortable. So now that I’m moving to left guard, I’d rather just stay there and really hone on that position and perfect that,” he said. “Just what I’ve learned and what I’ve been through in the NFL at right tackle shouldn’t be hard if I have to go out there. I trust the guys in the O-line room, the tackles. I believe in them and know what they’re capable of. That’s why I’ve been able to stay left guard and let them ball out over there.”

Seahawks

Seattle assistant HC Leslie Frazier spoke about how he will support HC Mike Macdonald by doing whatever is needed for the team’s betterment.

“I think it’s so important to be a selfless individual,” Frazier said, via the team’s website. “You really have to take the approach that ‘I’m going to be a servant in this role.’ And you have to be egoless… You have to be a person that is OK with not getting the credit.”

“The beauty about what I’m doing in Seattle is… I have a chance to be involved with the entire team. I’m working with our offense, our special teams and obviously with our defense as well. And then being able to assist Mike and help Mike Macdonald be the best head coach he can be.”