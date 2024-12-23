NFC Notes: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Kyren Williams, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Rams

Rams RB Kyren Williams spoke with Mike Garafolo after racking up 23 carries for 122 yards against the Jets: “That’s what I do. Literally, I’m built for this. So every time I get a chance, I’m going to make the most of it.”

Rams CB Charles Woods was fined $4,420 for unnecessary roughness (horse-collar tackle) in Week 15.

Seahawks

In Week 16, the Seahawks WR duo of Jaxon Smith-Njigba and D.K. Metcalf will take on one of the other best receiver duos in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison of the Vikings. Smith-Njigba believes he and Metcalf can stack up with any receiving group in the league ahead of the dynamic matchup.

“We hold ourselves to a high standard, and we feel like we have the best receiver room in the world,” Smith-Njigba said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “They obviously have a lot of talent over there, but we believe we’re one of one.”

Seattle HC Mike Macdonald discussed the difficulties in defending Addison and Jefferson.

“Can’t double everybody all the time, so we’re going to have singles, and our guys will be matched up,” Macdonald said. “Let’s go to work.

Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen was fined $5,933 for unnecessary roughness (late hit) in Week 15.