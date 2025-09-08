NFC Notes: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Matthew Stafford, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch said the team wants to re-sign WR Jauan Jennings to a contract extension.

“I want to commend Jauan,” Lynch said, via PFT. “I think the way he took care of his business, both getting healthy and his want for a new contract, he handled it in a good way. One thing I do pride myself — we talked about strategic transparency — we’re pretty transparent people. When I say stuff, I usually mean it. And when I was saying that those things don’t have to be mutually exclusive — Jauan did battle a calf injury, and he did want a new contract, and both things seemed to get right, right at the right time. So, that’s a good thing for us.”

49ers TE George Kittle was ruled out in the first half against the Seahawks due to a hamstring injury. (Field Yates)

49ers TE George Kittle was ruled out in the first half against the Seahawks due to a hamstring injury. (Field Yates)

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan says there's "no question" that Jake Moody will remain as the kicker this week. (Nick Wagoner)

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford confirmed that he was playing week 1 against the Texans.

“Oh, I’m going to go play the game,” Stafford said, via Around The NFL. “Whatever happens, happens. I’m playing like I always play. I got no issues with a physical game. Obviously, would love to stay as clean as possible, but I’m not thinking twice about that at all. I’m out there ready to go play.”

Seahawks

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba hauled in nine passes for 124 yards in the team’s Week 1 loss to the 49ers. Seattle HC Mike Macdonald praised Smith-Njigba for great day but wants to see other guys step up and make plays as well.

“Jax made a lot of great plays,” Macdonald said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “There is more opportunity for him out there, which I’m sure he’ll tell you. We’re going to count on everybody. See who else steps up. It’s not the Jax show every snap.”

Macdonald said they didn’t think second-round S Nick Emmanwori suffered a high ankle sprain but he didn’t have much more of an update than that: “I’ll have more update later … we’re not sure on the timetable right now with Nick.” (Bob Condotta)