NFC Notes: Jaxson Dart, John Harbaugh, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

The Steelers are adding former Commanders director of college personnel Tim Gribble to their scouting department. He had been with the Commanders for nearly 25 years. (Aaron Wilson)

Cowboys

The Cowboys are interviewing former Vikings DL coach Marcus Dixon for a role on their staff. (Todd Archer)

Dallas is also interviewing Eagles assistant LB coach Ronell Williams for a role on staff. He coached the team's nickel corners in 2023 and worked with new Cowboys DC Christian Parker for the last couple of years. (Archer)

Giants

Giants QB Jaxson Dart is looking forward to working with new HC John Harbaugh and expects that the duo will win a lot of games together in the future.

“He was just a coach who I feel like I just bought into the things that he was saying immediately, and just the way that he carries himself and can conduct himself in front of a room and his track record is incredible,” Dart said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. “So immediately the winning culture, the intensity, and then just the enthusiasm and love about football, that’s what he carries and brings to the team. So, just can’t wait to get started and get rolling with him.”

Harbaugh inherits a cast of offensive players on the Giants, including budding WR Malik Nabers. Harbaugh said he’s already spoken to Nabers and thinks coaching the receiver is “kind of a dream.”

“I just loved talking to him,” Harbaugh said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “His joy and excitement. He had some really good ideas. He’s really a thoughtful guy. He wasn’t a guy that we had a chance for [drafting]. It was like, ‘Look at this guy. He’s really good. Just kind of a dream.’”

Nabers is still recovering from a torn ACL and underwent surgery in late October. New York GM Joe Schoen is hopeful the receiver will be ready for the start of training camp in July.

“[Nabers is] trending to hopefully be ready for [the start of] training camp,” Schoen said. “Things can change. That’s the hope.”

Per Matt Zenitz, the Giants are expected to hire Ravens assistant LB coach Matt Pees and three Ravens quality control coaches, RB QC coach Adam Schrack, DB QC coach Brendan Clark, and football analyst Noah Riley.