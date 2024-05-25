NFC Notes: Jaycee Horn, Bijan Robinson, Antoine Winfield Jr., Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr. said it’s his goal to improve every year after signing his record four-year, $84.1 million deal and still believes he has more room to develop.

“Every year, I just want to be better than I was the year before,” Winfield said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “That’s my goal, and to make that happen, for everything to come to fruition as I envisioned it, is an amazing feeling. … I still can’t believe I accomplished that feat, but I’ve still got more in me.”

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht doesn’t think Winfield becoming the league’s highest-paid defensive back was a “huge ask.”

“Every negotiation is a little different,” Licht said. “The point where we ended really wasn’t a huge ask when you have a player like Antoine who has done everything right from the minute we drafted him. He’s just a stellar teammate. … You feel good about doing good things for great players, great teammates and great people.”

Winfield reiterated he isn’t “satisfied” with his career just yet.

“I’m never satisfied,” Winfield said. “Every season I want to be better than I was the previous season. My (safeties) coach, (Nick) Rapone, always says,’ To much that is given, much is expected.’ I know that coming in. I’m just going to be better than I was before. I’m going to train harder than I was before.”

Falcons

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson has been absent through the start of the team’s offseason workouts as he rehabs from an ankle injury. Atlanta HC Raheem Morris set a timeline for when they hope to get Robinson back on the field.

“I’m hoping — really, really positive about it as well, too — veteran minicamp, we’ll get a chance to see something, some movements, things of that nature,” Morris said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “But he’s progressing well. He’s been out there. He’s in great spirits.”

“He’s definitely learning the game above the neck. He’s the first person to want to talk about it, so you know that’s coming. But you can’t help but smile when you see Bijan. That’s just who he is, it’s what he is, and I’ve got a lot of confidence that he’ll be ready to go for our veteran minicamp. That’ll get him a nice little break in between there, and when we get to training camp, I’d love to see him rolling.”

Panthers

Panthers CB Jaycee Horn focused this offseason on weight training and building his body up in order to stay healthy.

“Just trying different things,” Horn said, via PFT. “Obviously, what I did the years before didn’t work with dealing with injury — and it can be some unlucky-ness. Just trying to switch something up and start from ground zero and build my body back up.”

Horn is looking forward to proving himself as one of the best corners in the league this season.

“I watch tape,” Horn said. “I know what I’m capable of, and I still feel like I’m one of the best DBs in this league. I’ve just got to be out there to show it. So, that’s what I’m looking forward to doing.”