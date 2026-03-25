NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Brian Schottenheimer, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels confirmed that he was 100% healed from his dislocated elbow and hamstring injury, and he’s ready for the off-season.

“I’m feeling good,” Daniels said, via Commanders Wire.

Georgia CB Daylen Everette has a 30-visit scheduled with the Commanders. (Arye Pulli)

has a 30-visit scheduled with the Commanders. (Arye Pulli) Miami CB Keionte Scott will take a 30 visit with the Commanders. (Ryan Fowler)

will take a 30 visit with the Commanders. (Ryan Fowler) Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald said his 30 visit schedule includes the Commanders. (Justin Melo)

said his 30 visit schedule includes the Commanders. (Justin Melo) USC WR Makai Lemon had a private workout with the Commanders. (Ian Rapoport)

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer believes the team made plenty of moves this offseason that will give them flexibility in the upcoming draft.

“I think we did a really good job of setting ourselves up to be able to draft natural and draft pure, which is what you want to do,” Schottenheimer said, via the team’s official website. “You don’t want to have to be forced to reach for a player, that’s when you make mistakes.”

“We’ve added some really good pieces, we’ve got some good depth,” Schottenheimer continued. “There’s still a few positions that we need to address, that’s all part of the process. Like I say all the time, not my line, I think it’s Stephen’s or Jerry’s, but [player acquisition] is 24/7, 365 and it never stops. We’re never stopping to look, we’re always open for business.”

SMU TE Matthew Hibner got dinner with the Cowboys. (Aaron Wilson)

got dinner with the Cowboys. (Aaron Wilson) Texas A&M OT Dametrious Crownover met privately with the Cowboys. (Calvin Watkins)

Giants

Per Jason La Canfora, some league evaluators believe the Giants are looking to take the best defensive back available in the upcoming draft. It wouldn’t surprise Canfora if they selected Ohio State S Caleb Downs .

. One NFL GM said Giants HC John Harbaugh needs a backend defender like Kyle Hamilton: “No team invests more in the back end. That’s in his blood… He was with (Giants defensive coordinator) Dennard Wilson for one year, and they had the best defense in the league and (safety) Kyle Hamilton played his best football. He needs a Kyle Hamilton.” (Canfora)