NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Dak Prescott, Dan Quinn, Commanders, Cowboys

Commanders rookie QB Jayden Daniels called the team’s walk-off hail mary win a “once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

“I just heard people screaming and our sideline rushing the field. That’s how I knew,” Daniels said, via PFT. “That’s kind of like a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Not too many people get to experience stuff like that.”

Leading up to their improbable last-second win, Commanders QB Jayden Daniels was questionable all week with a rib injury. Washington HC Dan Quinn outlined their plan to ensure Daniels could perform with no restrictions or an increased chance of injury.

“Can he get outside the pocket? Can he throw on the run? Can he throw it across his body? We really pushed it,” Quinn said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “We pushed him to see how he’d respond.”

“[Friday] wasn’t a scripted play day, it was, Could he get off track and could he avoid and protect himself? “Those were the things that we looked at. Went through the whole process and told him, If you don’t look like you, I’m going to pull you. I wanted to make sure he knew that it had to be him. He did a fantastic job.”

The Cowboys fell to 3-4 on the season after a loss to the 49ers where the game shifted in the third quarter due to turnovers. Dallas QB Dak Prescott takes the blame for his two interceptions and knows he has to protect the ball better for them to beat better opponents.

“I don’t have to be perfect, but I damn sure can’t be having the turnovers,” Prescott said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “I’ve just got to eat that, take that sack. The second one was as boneheaded of an interception as I feel like I’ve had. Trying to make a play, too much confidence in myself right there. Should’ve just thrown it away. Wish I would’ve put more heat on it so it would’ve been to CeeDee or out of bounds.”

“That one hurts, starting off the third quarter that way, allowed them to get a touchdown there, you look at the end at the score, a touchdown’s the difference. Once again, we put ourselves behind on the turnover battle, and that’s on me. We can’t have that if we’re playing to win games, and I’ve got to clean that up. Period.”

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones is keeping faith in their roster: “This team is made up of a lot of the same players that won 12 games the last three seasons. Right now we’re just going through adversity. We’ve had more than our share of injuries it feels like this year, especially on the defensive side of the ball. … I think we have really good football players. At times we’ve had spurts when we’ve played well and obviously at times we’re not playing well.” (Jon Machota)

Cowboys DE Micah Parsons (ankle) is out Sunday against the 49ers. Dallas CB DaRon Bland (foot) is also out while K Brandon Aubrey (jury duty) will be good to go. (Tom Pelissero)