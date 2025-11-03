NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Dexter Lawrence, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn was asked if the team should have taken QB Jayden Daniels out of the game during the blowout loss in which he suffered a season-ending injury.

“Yeah, not in that space,” Quinn told Nicki Jhabvala.“Obviously, the hindsight, you don’t want to think that way where an injury could take place. Obviously, we were more conservative in that spot to run and hand off and not have reads to go. But just the end result, obviously I’m bummed…I’m just gutted by it. I’m just bummed. We have read plays on it, and the one he was injured on is usually a runner or a throw to the flat. It’s not a scramble. It wasn’t a designed read or play into that spot. If we run it 50 times, it’s usually a handoff or a throw, I’d say 50 times. It’s a bummer, man. In a big way.”

Quinn said DC Joe Whitt will move from the booth to the sideline and added that he is not considering any coaching changes. (Jhabvala)

Ian Rapoport reports that Commanders WR Terry McLaurin will miss Week 9 and Week 10, and could be out until after the team's Week 12 bye.

Commanders LB Frankie Luvu was fined $46,372 for a hip-drop tackle, and DB Quan Martin was fined $11,572 for a hit on a defenseless player.

Cowboys

Ian Rapoport reports that the Cowboys are searching for a trade to acquire a pass rusher ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

The Cowboys designated DT Perrion Winfrey for return to practice on Wednesday. (Dallas Cowboys)

Giants

Giants DT Dexter Lawrence says he has no interest in playing for any other team, even though New York is struggling with a record of 2-7 ahead of the trade deadline.

“Winning is everything,” Lawrence said, via the New York Post. “Right now, we’re sitting at 2-7. We have to come back next week and win. I don’t (want to play elsewhere). Just keep leading. Eventually, the wall will break. I don’t think there was any lack of effort. Everybody played hard. Just didn’t make the plays. Everyone as an individual has to look at themselves and see if they are executing, if they are in the right spot, if they are doing the right thing, if they are studying longer, if they are making the plays that come to them.”

Giants HC Brian Daboll said DC Shane Bowen will remain in his position as playcaller but noted there could be potential changes in the defensive scheme to address issues.(Pat Leonard)

Giants DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches was fined $23,186 for use of the helmet.