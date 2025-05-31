NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, George Pickens, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels isn’t letting his rookie year success prevent him from building upon his performance entering his second season.

“I just gotta go out there and prove myself each and every day,” Daniels said, via the team’s website. “No matter if it’s last season, this season or 10, 20 years down the road. You still gotta prove yourself each and every season.”

Daniels put on extra weight this offseason as he tries to help prepare his body for the rigors of being a dual-threat quarterback.

“I was just working out,” Daniels said with a smile. “It was just, ‘Go out there, have a plan and just naturally put on weight.‘”

Cowboys

The Cowboys acquired WR George Pickens from the Steelers, giving them a No. 2 option behind CeeDee Lamb. When speaking to reporters, Lamb thinks they “complement each other very well,” and Pickens brings an ability to catch passes at its high point.

“Man, we complement each other very well,” Lamb said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “Obviously, he’s a tall figure. His ability to go up and get the ball at the highest point is amazing. I don’t think anybody in the league can really … he’s up there with the guys in the league as far as 50/50 balls, deep threat. Anything as far as running routes, it’s pretty good. It’s good to see.”

Pickens is hoping to learn more about “intermediate” route-running from Lamb.

“Just intermediate stuff,” Pickens said. “He’s got great feet, stepping in certain places. He steps in place a lot, which means he can get where he’s going fast and in a short space. And he’s tall. A lot of people don’t know he’s kind of tall.”

Lamb thinks Pickens is coming to Dallas with an eagerness to learn and develop himself, similar to how he learned from Amari Cooper after coming to the Cowboys in 2020.

“When I was a rookie, I was still a student of the game, and I was excited to learn, anxious to learn and stay in my books and asking questions, which is what [Pickens] is doing,” Lamb said. “Fast forward five years later, now the roles are reversed. Still grateful again, I can’t appreciate Coop enough for the knowledge that he’s given me. Man, he’s impacted my career for the long haul.”

Giants

The Giants plan to transition OL Evan Neal inside to guard after he struggled at right tackle. It’s a last gasp to try and salvage something from the former top-ten pick.

“Evan’s a smart guy. He’ll be out here today. We will work him at guard and I know he’s excited about the opportunity he has,” Giants HC Brian Daboll said via Giants Wire. “Look, he’s a big man. He’s got length, he’s obviously a little bit taller than I’d say traditional guards, but he’s played it. He’s played a number of positions since he’s been at the University of Alabama.“