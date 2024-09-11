NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Jake Ferguson, Dak Prescott, Commanders, Cowboys

Commanders

Commanders first-round QB Jayden Daniels rushed 16 times in his NFL debut for 88 yards and two touchdowns, highlighting his true dual-threat ability. Despite his success on the ground, Washington HC Dan Quinn wants Daniels to prioritize being a passer first.

“We’d love to see him remain a passer first,” Quinn said, via the team’s YouTube. “I think it’s going to come with more experience, honestly. When I can go extend it to throw it, when, ‘Hey, this plays over, I’ll get rid of it and move on to the next play.’ So, I think you’ll see that trajectory continue as we go.”

“Certainly, [16] carries is not the model that we’re looking for, certainly with Brian [Robinson] and Austin [Ekeler] and others here. But at the end of it, I do think we’ll continue to grow in that spot. But certainly not by design to have that many.”

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed TE Jake Ferguson avoided a serious injury in Week 1 after suffering a sprained MCL against the Browns.

“We really did dodge a bullet,” Jones said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s very excited about playing, I saw him right after our meetings yesterday and he was excited about it. Like everybody, I know he was worried sick when it initially happened. . . . It would have been a blow and we’re relieved about it.”

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Ferguson could still play Week 2 against the Saints after suffering a bone bruise and minor MCL sprain against the Browns.

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott ‘s four-year extension has a base value of $240 million, $129 million guaranteed at signing, and an $80 million signing bonus. The deal has base salaries of $1.25 million, $47.75 million, $40 million, $45 million and $55 million. (Mike Florio)

‘s four-year extension has a base value of $240 million, $129 million guaranteed at signing, and an $80 million signing bonus. The deal has base salaries of $1.25 million, $47.75 million, $40 million, $45 million and $55 million. (Mike Florio) The 2024 and 2025 base salaries are fully guaranteed. The 2026 base salary is guaranteed for injury at signing and becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2025 league year. The 2027 base salary is guaranteed for injury and becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2026 league year. The 2028 base salary has $17 million guaranteed at signing and becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2027 league year. (Florio)

The contract also includes a no-trade clause, a no-franchise tag clause, and a no-transition tag clause. It also has four void years for salary cap purposes. (Florio)

Dallas owner Jerry Jones was asked about players wanting trades over signing long-term deals: “Well, I’ve never seen anybody get their feelings hurt enough that the money couldn’t cure.” (Calvin Watkins)

was asked about players wanting trades over signing long-term deals: “Well, I’ve never seen anybody get their feelings hurt enough that the money couldn’t cure.” (Calvin Watkins) Dallas EVP Stephen Jones discussed getting the contract done with Prescott: “Obviously we understand these things take time. I think our players understand, at the end of the day, this isn’t about costing us bottom-line money on the business. This is us dividing up the salary cap. It’s not anything personal.” (Machota)

discussed getting the contract done with Prescott: “Obviously we understand these things take time. I think our players understand, at the end of the day, this isn’t about costing us bottom-line money on the business. This is us dividing up the salary cap. It’s not anything personal.” (Machota) Jones also touched on contract updates regarding DE Micah Parsons: “Right now, it’s certainly not anything that’s on the table. Micah made a conscientious decision that he thinks he can put together an even better year. I think he got off to a great start yesterday against the Browns. I think his play speaks louder than words.” (Machota)