NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Jalen Hurts, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn said QB Jayden Daniels‘ return added an X-factor to the offense that they’ve been missing for the past couple of weeks.

“He just has an X factor about him,” Quinn said, via ESPN. “On third and fourth downs that he can create and make plays. The last play, he threw a fantastic pass to Deebo, so he has those spaces in him.”

Quinn added that Daniels showed maturity and growth as he didn’t force something that wasn’t there.

“He showed a lot of poise,” Quinn said. “He made good decisions. Sometimes he threw the ball away and he got down. That’s something we talked about and worked on. Plays that don’t show up on the stat sheet but to me and to him knowing that it’s a big deal for us to play at our best.”

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke about the Micah Parsons trade and his philosophy of being a more well-balanced roster versus having the cap tied up in a few superstars.

“We’re going to see,” he said, unprompted, via ESPN. “This is a great test time. Are more ‘better’ players or fewer ‘highly great’ players the way to ultimately win in the NFL? Because what happens is you end up so often out there without those high-paid players.”

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer was happy with how his team played in all three phases of the game.

“It was special to be in that locker room and celebrate with those guys,” Schottenheimer said. “And really, there’s a lot of things to celebrate. There’ll be a lot of things to clean up. But, man, the effort and play style on both sides of the ball and special teams, I thought was terrific.”

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said CeeDee Lamb, G Tyler Booker, OL Tyler Smith, OL Tyler Guyton, and WR KaVontae Turpin are in a group that is possible to be back in the next two weeks. Guys who might be a little longer are OL Cooper Beebe and LB DeMarvion Overshown, but Jones said it would be “not a lot past the bye.” ( that WR, G, OL, OL, and WRare in a group that is possible to be back in the next two weeks. Guys who might be a little longer are OLand LB, but Jones said it would be “not a lot past the bye.” ( Tommy Yarrish

Eagles

The Eagles lost their first game of the season in Week 5 after losing a 17-3 lead in a one-point loss where the offense stalled late. Philadelphia WR DeVonta Smith said there are times when he and QB Jalen Hurts had their signals crossed that need to be cleaned up.

“There’s times where we’re looking at him and he may give a signal before or after we look, and ultimately we have to be on the same page,” Smith said, via NBCSportsPhiladelphia. “We have to see that signal no matter what. . . . It was just little things within the routes. He may have seen something presnap and sometimes we didn’t see it.”

Hurts was asked about Smith’s comments and wasn’t quite sure the exact moments Smith was talking about.

“I’d have to ask him what he’s referring to because I don’t remember any of those things happening,” Hurts said. “But again, if I watch the film and something comes up, that’d be something that we can talk about and grow from.”

Hurts took ownership after Smith said the team wasn’t on the same page in the passing game.

“I can’t tell you what the issue is,” Hurts said, via PFT. “Ultimately, I can take accountability for everything and take responsibility for it all. The lack of execution and maybe lack of sense of urgency in how our operation is. And so I take the responsibility for all of it because I’m just trying to find solutions for it. Just trying to grow and learn from it and I look at this as an opportunity in itself. You play the game to win and when you don’t, you learn from it.”