NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Javonte Williams, D.J. Reader, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

After a big leap on the career ladder, new Commanders OC David Blough will be tasked with advancing QB Jayden Daniels‘ career, the most prized Washington athlete since John Wall or Robert Griffin III. The two men already know each other well since Blough has been the assistant QB coach, and Daniels said it’s been a “blessing” to work more closely with him to design a new-look offense.

“It’s been fun,” Daniels said in an interview with Bryan Colbert Jr. of the team website. “I talk to him all the time. And I told him it’s just been cool to see…him go from assistant QB coach to now offensive coordinator.”

“I’m super excited that he’s here. He’s the O.C., but we get to build this offense together,” Daniels added. “…It’s been awesome just to see his offensive mind, his creative mind and juices flowing.”

Cowboys

Cowboys RB Javonte Williams didn’t participate in the final minicamp practice, leaving RB Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah to split first-team reps. Dallas HC Brian Schottenheimer said they just wanted to let the two younger backs get work, as Williams is still the clear lead back.

“More than anything, we just wanted to give the two young guys (Blue and Mafah) a lot of work,” Schottenheimer said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “We knew it was the last full-speed practice (on Wednesday). Javonte’s in a great spot, looks great. It was more about the young guys and reps in the last full practice.”

Giants

The season might still be months away, but there’s already early concern about the state of the Giants’ defense against the run. New York ranked 31st in this category last year, allowing nearly 2,500 yards on the ground, and trading away star DT Dexter Lawrence doesn’t seem like the kind of move that’s going to make it any better. Still, the team isn’t shying away from the challenge.

“The number one thing we’re gonna do on defense, come hell or high water, is stop the run,” Giants DL coach Dennis Johnson said via the New York Post. “That’s what we’re gonna teach, that’s what we’re gonna preach, that’s what we’re gonna get executed. It’s on the walls in meeting rooms, it’s in most of our team meetings, defensive meetings, it’s in my position meeting. That’s where it begins and ends.

“It’s football, right? People try to gain yards, and you’re on defense and trying to make sure they don’t gain yards. What’s the easiest way to gain yards? Just run the ball right down the middle.”

As much as Johnson wants to preach it, the Giants’ success will ultimately come down to the players they have in the room. It’s pretty telling that they have 13 defensive tackles on the roster right now, nine of whom were added after they traded Lawrence on April 19. The highest-profile addition is veteran DT D.J. Reader, who will slot into Lawrence’s old spot at nose tackle.

“He’s very talented and very skillful, and he’s a vet in his own right,” Johnson said. “He has this unique skill set where he’s a physical dude, but he’s seen enough blocks in his career where he has anticipation and can play them a lot quicker than most cats. His eyes move quickly, his hands move with his eyes, he has that sense to him. He’s gonna command a double team, he’s gonna win single blocks out there.”