NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Jaxson Dart, Jalin Hyatt, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury is expecting QB Jayden Daniels to take another step forward in his second season.

“[Y]ou can see the comfort level was there this year,” Kingsbury said, via PFT. “I mean, just watching him move around, he’s not thinking as much, he’s playing fast, and letting his natural gifts kind of take over, and that’s what we want to see. So, I expect him to take a big jump.”

Cowboys

New Cowboys DE Solomon Thomas signed with Dallas this offseason after growing up a fan of the team in Coppell, Texas. Thomas spoke on his homecoming and the passion the other players have been showing from the start.

“It’s been awesome, it’s been really cool just being part of the team. Being home for me has been awesome,” Thomas said, via Tommy Yarrish of the team’s website. “Coach Schotty has been doing an amazing job just getting the energy right and culture right here.”

“Guys are excited every day, there’s enthusiasm every day, it’s feeling like a family. I’ve only been here like a few weeks, but being around the team everyone feels close, it’s a very college like atmosphere.”

Heading into year nine, Thomas is tapping into his veteran mindset to help the team.

“I would say my biggest strength as a player mentality wise is my leadership and my intensity. I’m a guy who how I do one thing is how I do everything. I’m going to go hard every play, I’m going to practice extremely intense, run to the ball every play, I’m going to showcase my leadership through effort and action.”

Giants

SNY’s Connor Hughes writes that in a perfect world the Giants wouldn’t start first-round QB Jaxson Dart until 2026. However, that perfect world includes New York overcoming a brutal schedule and winning enough games to make the playoffs in 2025, so it probably isn’t likely.

until 2026. However, that perfect world includes New York overcoming a brutal schedule and winning enough games to make the playoffs in 2025, so it probably isn’t likely. Hughes notes the Giants would love to get to Week 15 after their bye in Week 14 to onboard Dart into the starting lineup. Hughes thinks the Giants’ schedule is too rough for the first two months to realistically start Dart but anything’s possible with the job security pressure on HC Brian Daboll .

. As far as potential free agent additions, Hughes points out the Giants had WR Gabriel Davis in for a visit and he’s familiar with Daboll and GM Joe Schoen from Buffalo.

in for a visit and he’s familiar with Daboll and GM from Buffalo. Signing him would make for a crowded receiver room, though, and Hughes adds it would likely be somewhat of an indictment on WR Jalin Hyatt who he says mentally checked out last year after clashing with the coaching staff and upper management.

who he says mentally checked out last year after clashing with the coaching staff and upper management. Giants WR Malik Nabers has been limited by a toe injury that bothered him all last season, with HC Brian Daboll saying the team is: “Being smart with him.” ( has been limited by a toe injury that bothered him all last season, with HCsaying the team is: “Being smart with him.” ( Ryan Dunleavy

Daboll said they’re excited about Evan Neal moving to guard, as he played multiple positions during his time at Alabama. (Dan Salomone)