NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Jerry Jones, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Washington first-round QB Jayden Daniels put on a show on Monday Night Football against the Bengals, accounting for more total touchdowns than incompletions.

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin was impressed with the rookie and believed the big win was a huge development step.

“I think he grew up tonight,” McLaurin said, via ESPN’s John Keim. “I’m so excited for him because now as a rookie, once you see those throws, you get more confidence. And I think his confidence is just going through the roof right now.”

Washington G Nick Allegretti touched on Daniels’ elite composure and command of the huddle for someone with three NFL games under his belt

“It’s shocking how composed he is, but it’s not,” Allegretti added “It’s just the situation is what it is. What am I going to do? Panic and ruin it. He’s not like that. He’s just situation is what it is. Get 11 in a huddle. Let’s call a play.”

“He is as composed of a rookie as I’ve seen and at the hardest position football. If that guy’s stressed, everyone else tightens up. So he may not be doing it on purpose, but his composure composes the entire offense.”

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones committed to the players on the roster to handle RB duties: “I like our personnel. I don’t see personnel changes happening. I see everybody doing better, that’s what I’m looking forward to.” (Ed Werder)

Cowboys K Brandon Aubrey hit a 65-yard field goal against Baltimore on Sunday, the longest in franchise history and one yard short of the NFL record held by Ravens K Justin Tucker.

Eagles

Eagles LB Zack Baun recalled being interviewed by Philadelphia during the pre-draft process ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft, coming away enamored by the organization.

“I just remember leaving and I was like, ‘Dang. I feel like I can go there. I feel like that’s an option,” Baun said, via Brooks Kubena of The Athletic.

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni praised Braun’s effort, calling him a “relentless” player.

“He’s been relentless to the football,” Sirianni said. “Relentless effort.”

Eagles S C.J. Gardner-Johnson talked about getting a win over his former team: “Listen, we keep receipts. That’s what I told y’all in the locker room. ‘See y’all Sunday.’ I told y’all a couple days before, they got rid of me, I ain’t get rid of them. It’s still in me. It’s still tatted on me. (lifts jersey and shows fleur-de-lis tattoo on his abdomen). I ain’t worried.” (Brooks Kubena)