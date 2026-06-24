NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels said during a recent media appearance that he still has a long way to go when it comes to learning the offense of new OC David Blough.

“I’ve still got a long way to go,” Daniels said, via ESPN. “Just learning the new offense, terminology, why we’re attacking this play, what we want to do on this play — things like that.”

“I’m done talking about last year,” Daniels added when asked about a disappointing 2025 season. “Last year is last year; I’m moving on to this season, and whatever happened last year, happened last year. It can’t do anything for me; I’ll just continue to get better.”

Cowboys

The Cowboys had some ups and downs in a seven-win season in HC Brian Schottenheimer’s first year running the show. Heading into year two, Schottenheimer knows wins and losses are ultimately all that matter, but he’s also thrilled about the direction their culture is trending.

“I mean, it’s obviously going to start with more wins,” Schottenheimer said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “Getting the culture to continue to grow. Like I said, I think one of the deals this year [is] the culture has been really fun to create because you’ve got a lot of new faces. We certainly weren’t expecting as many changes on the defensive staff that we ended up making, but excited about the culture.”

“But at the end of the day, it’s going to come down to wins and losses. I feel much more comfortable in Year 2. I think I’ve got my hands around more of the things that I want to and I’ve also been able to really do an after-action report on myself and making little tweaks throughout. Just much more comfortable.”

Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson said Schottenheimer feels “more dangerous” this year compared to last.

“You know what the right word is? He feels more dangerous,” Ferguson said. “I feel more of a dangerous sense from him, like he’s in his bag, you could say. I don’t want to say comfortable is the right thing because we’re never comfortable here. We’re comfortable being uncomfortable. You can see it [from him] and you can feel the energy. It’s there.”

Giants

Giants HC John Harbaugh is happy with where the wide receiver group stands despite injuries and recent additions, noting that the team will eventually have WR Malik Nabers and others back to full health and that competition is good for everyone in the room.

“Well, I’m excited about the group, especially when we’re healthy,” Harbaugh said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “If you get Malik out there, you got I would say arguably — I know his goal is to be the best in the league. That would be his goal. And he’s capable of doing it. And after that we got some guys, man. I like the guys we brought in. They’re practicing well, as you see. All those guys are practicing well. The guys we brought in in free agency. We drafted a really good player [in Fields]. We’ll get Darius back, another guy. When you step back and look at it, you got about five guys you feel really good about. And from there you got some competition,” Harbaugh said. “I think we stocked the room with as much competition as we could. The guys that we brought back from previous, those are all good football players. All those guys, those young guys, they’re good football players and who’s just going to really show up when it counts, in games and stuff. And in practice I’ve been impressed with them. And then we brought the veteran guys in. So that adds another layer of competition in the mix. There are a lot of guys going for a spot or two there that we’ll see what happens.”

“Coach [Harbaugh] and I talked about that. I think that was one of his fears,” veteran WR Odell Beckham noted. “He was like, ‘I love you so much, I’ve got so much respect for you. I don’t want to bring you here and have to cut you,’ or whatever.”I’m like, ‘Listen, I’m going out on my sword either way it goes. If that’s what you’ve got to do, you see I’m not the best or fit, then by all means I’m good with it, I can live with it.’ I can’t live with sitting at home not doing it, you know? I just couldn’t do it. … I’m just here to enjoy the moment, work hard. We’ll see what happens.”