NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Mike McCarthy, Commanders, Cowboys, Falcons

Commanders

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels led the team to a last-second game-winning touchdown against the Eagles after throwing two interceptions earlier to put them behind. Daniels was ready to get the job done on the final drive and expressed his belief that they can beat anyone in the league.

“It just gave me another opportunity to go out there and win the game,” Daniels said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “There really weren’t any coaching points or anything. We were in four-down territory the whole way. Let’s go win the game.”

“One hundred percent. We believe that we can be in every game. We’re confident going in that we have an opportunity to win. It’s how we prepare, how our coaches bring confidence to us.”

Commanders HC Dan Quinn had high praise for Daniels after leading another game-winning touchdown drive in Week 16: “If you give him moments, he really lights up in those spots… Today he became a heavy hitter. He really did.” (Eric Edholm)

Cowboys

Despite being eliminated from postseason contention, the Cowboys played spoiler against the Buccaneers in Week 16 with a home win. Dallas owner Jerry Jones expressed his pleasure with HC Mike McCarthy but wouldn’t commit to him returning next season yet.

“Proud of those guys. They wouldn’t give it up out there. So I’m real, real proud of them,” Jones said, via Stephen Hawkins of the Associated Press. “And Mike McCarthy, he just won’t let them not think they’re playing for the Super Bowl out there. He won’t let them do it. So proud of that.”

“All I can say is what a good job, how good a job he’s doing. Don’t have thoughts that I would share as to anything about what we do … after we’re through playing this year.”

Per David Moore of The Dallas Morning News, Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs is expected to undergo bone graft surgery on his left knee.

Falcons

In first-round QB Michael Penix Jr.’s first career start, Atlanta dominated the Giants with just one offensive turnover from the rookie that wasn’t completely his fault. Atlanta HC Raheem Morris praised Penix for playing a clean game and admitted they didn’t plan to move to him this early when they drafted him.

“He went out and played almost flawless football,” Morris said, via Paul Newberry of the Associated Press. “He kept the game really clean.”

“The plan came a little bit sooner. But the kid was ready and we had a lot of time to develop him. The kid did a great job himself developing himself, to get ready for that moment where it wasn’t too big. I was really proud and pleased with the effort.”