NFC Notes: Jaydon Blue, Joe Milton, Tyrone Tracy, Cowboys, Giants

“Yeah, I mean, of course my speed will stand out, but I think that I’m also a tough runner,” Blue told DallasCowboys.com. “I can run between the tackles. And it might sound crazy, but I’d rather run between the tackles than run outside zone and stuff like that. I’m trying to perfect my game at every level, not just in the passing game. And not just tosses in outside zone. I’m running between the tackles, also.”

“Like I said [before], I went back and I looked at last year, looked at some things I could have done differently, and the game is coming a lot easier to me,” Blue continued. “That’s me knowing this playbook like the back of my hand, and me being more comfortable in the system. Like [head coach Brian Schottenheimer] said a few months ago, it’s probably day and night compared to where I was last year. Man, I just wanna continue to improve, and continue to get better. I don’t wanna do anything different than I haven’t been doing. I’m trusting my preparation, trusting my tracks, and just playing fast. When I play fast, I can play free. That’s mainly what I want to do in this last preseason game, to make sure I’m ready for Week 1.”

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer said the backup quarterback competition between QB Joe Milton and QB Sam Howell is still too close to call.

“I think it’s a great competition” Schottenheimer said, via the team’s website. “Joe’s performed beautifully in both games, you can’t look at the numbers and not know that… but Sam’s made a lot of play’s too. Sam did a beautiful two-minute drive against Seattle. Like I said, we don’t have to, and we’re not ready to make any decisions yet.”

Schottenheimer added that Howell currently holds a slight edge in the competition.

“If you would just take the training camp competition, it’s probably neck and neck, and Sam maybe a little bit ahead,” Schottenheimer said. “That’s why we actually started Sam in the first game against Seattle. But Joe’s put together two really good performances, and this will be another fun week for them to keep battling.”

Schottenheimer added that Milton’s biggest area of growth is playing with poise instead of solely relying on his arm strength.