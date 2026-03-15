NFC Notes: Jedrick Wills, Contract Details, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears
- The Bears signed OT Jedrick Wills to a one-year, $1.215 million deal with a $1.075 million salary cap figure under the veteran salary benefit, and the contract includes an injury waiver. (Wilson)
- The Bears signed CB Coby Bryant to a three-year, $40 million deal that includes a $12 million signing bonus, $25.75 million fully guaranteed, and salaries of $1.5 million in 2026, $12.25 million in 2027, and $11.75 million in 2028. (Wilson)
- The Bears signed S Elijah Hicks to a one-year, $2.6 million deal that includes a $187,500 signing bonus, a $2.412 million salary, and $1.687 million fully guaranteed. (Wilson)
- Bears GM Ryan Poles, assistant GM Jeff King, and director of player personnel Trey Koziol were at the Oklahoma pro day. Prominent Sooners in this class include DE R Mason Thomas, WR Deion Burks, DT Gracen Halton, TE Jaren Kanak, RB Jaydn Ott, S Robert Spears-Jennings, and OL Febechi Nwaiwu. (Brad Biggs)
- Bears GM Ryan Poles confirmed that the Bears were interested in trading for Raiders DE Maxx Crosby: “We were involved. We checked into it. We looked to see if it made sense. Had some dialogue. I’ll leave it at that.” (Courtney Cronin)
- Georgia Tech G Keylan Rutledge was asked to do center drills by the Bears at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
Lions
- The Lions signed S Christian Izien to a one-year, $2 million deal that includes $1 million guaranteed. (Fowler)
- The Lions signed WR Tom Kennedy to a one-year, $1.234 million deal that includes a $1.215 million salary, a $20,000 signing bonus, and a $1.095 million salary cap figure under the NFL veteran salary benefit. (Wilson)
- The Lions signed OT Larry Borom to a one-year, $5 million deal that includes a $2.5 million signing bonus, a $2.4 million salary, and $4.9 million in fully guaranteed money. (Wilson)
- Kansas OL Enrique Cruz met formally with the Lions. (Emmett Matasovsky)
- Texas S Michael Taaffe said he met with the Lions at the Combine. (Emmett Matasovsky)
- Marshall WR Demarcus Lacey visited the Lions. (Aaron Wilson)
- Tennessee DL Tyre West has a 30 visit with the Lions. (Arye Pulli)
Vikings
- The Vikings signed CB James Pierre to a two-year, $8.5 million deal that includes a $2.5 million signing bonus, $3.715 million fully guaranteed, and salaries of $1.215 million in 2026 and $3.565 million in 2027. (Wilson)
- Clemson OT Tristan Leigh will take a 30 visit with the Vikings. He also has a private workout set up with the team. (Ryan Fowler)
- Arkansas DT Cam Ball met privately with the Vikings before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Georgia Tech QB Haynes King met privately with the Vikings before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton met with the Vikings at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Georgia State WR Ted Hurst met with the Vikings’ WR coach at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- San Diego State CB Chris Johnson met with the Vikings at his pro day and the team also ran the position drills at the event. (Tony Pauline)
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