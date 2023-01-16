NFC Notes: Jeff Bezos, Sam Howell, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, Daniel Jones

Commanders

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo says it’s still too early to definitively say Commanders QB Sam Howell will be the Week 1 starter in 2023 and adds there are multiple factors to consider.

will be the Week 1 starter in 2023 and adds there are multiple factors to consider. Garafolo explains the team potentially being sold to new ownership, the eventual hire at offensive coordinator and the available options on the veteran quarterback market and the cost associated with them could all influence whether Howell gets the nod.

The Athletic’s Ben Standig points out there could be some budget concerns for the Commanders this offseason, with owner Dan Snyder in a potential lame-duck offseason as the logistics of a sale get worked out. Washington will have cap space but they might not have a lot of cash to work with if Snyder doesn’t want to write a lot of big checks on his way out.

in a potential lame-duck offseason as the logistics of a sale get worked out. Washington will have cap space but they might not have a lot of cash to work with if Snyder doesn’t want to write a lot of big checks on his way out. Standig explains the idea of Howell being the 2023 starter should be understood in that context, as he’ll be in the second year of a very cheap rookie deal as a fifth-round pick. He adds it could also impact the Commanders’ options with DT Daron Payne who is scheduled to cash in big as an unrestricted free agent.

who is scheduled to cash in big as an unrestricted free agent. However, Washington is also trying not to box itself into expectations like it did last offseason. Standig mentions they felt compelled to trade for QB Carson Wentz despite OC Scott Turner not being on board with the move.

despite OC not being on board with the move. If Howell is indeed the starter for 2023, Standig notes Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke would love to be back as the No. 2. He’d be less interested in a third-string job.

would love to be back as the No. 2. He’d be less interested in a third-string job. A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com reports that the Commanders have not received a bid in excess of $6.3 billion.

According to Perez, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has yet to make a bid for the franchise, even though many expected him to be in the mix.

has yet to make a bid for the franchise, even though many expected him to be in the mix. A league source tells Pro Football Talk that the question is whether Bezos has personally declined to make a bid for the franchise or whether he’s been frozen out of the process due to acrimony between Synder and Bezos.

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott weighed in on how ridiculous he thinks it is that HC Mike McCarthy‘s job security is being called into question.

“Back-to-back 12 wins in y’all tell me how long and we’re talking about a guy’s job in jeopardy?” Prescott said via USA Today’s Jori Epstein. “That just shows you when you play for this organization what comes with it. That’s why it’s important to create these walls around us, create this safe place in our locker room. Understanding what matters is the men that go out there and get in between the lines and put the work in throughout the week for us to go out and win.”

Giants

Giants RB Saquon Barkley and OT Andrew Thomas had high praise for QB Daniel Jones following their win over the Vikings on Sunday night. Meanwhile, it is business as usual for HC Brian Daboll who is ready to go back to the drawing board in preparation for the next matchup.

“I know we have an elite quarterback,” Barkley said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “He’s shown that multiple times.”

“Amazing,” Thomas said of Jones. “Made every play we asked him to make. Didn’t turn over the ball. When there was nothing open downfield, he scrambled and made plays. He was great for us.”

“It means a lot. Means a lot,” Jones said about the win over Minnesota. “It’s a big win for us and grateful to be a part of it. I think there were definitely some nerves going into it. We were excited. There was a lot of anticipation going into it. Once we settled in and started playing, it felt the same. It was just about execution and doing our job play after play. I thought as a group we did that well.”

“Played good,” Daboll said after his first playoff win. “Played good, winning football. For this game, we thought that was something we didn’t do at all last game that we thought would be a little new wrinkle. I mean, people have seen us do them, but we have a wide variety of them.”

Ian Rapoport reports that the Giants will look to extend the contracts of Jones and Barkley this offseason, and will look to use the franchise tag on one of them while negotiating a long-term agreement with the other.

Mike Kafka will not be doing any head coach interviews this week and will focus on the upcoming playoff game against the Eagles. ( Daboll said that OCwill not be doing any head coach interviews this week and will focus on the upcoming playoff game against the Eagles. ( Pat Leonard