NFC Notes: Jeff Okudah, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions DC Aaron Glenn said CB Jeff Okudah still has a “ways to go” with his development after suffering injuries in 2020 and 2021.

“He is a young player,” Glenn said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s official site. “He still has a ways to go. He came in and got hurt his first year. Then obviously he got hurt his second year. He had a chance to really play this year and he understands there’s always going to be competition and we’re always going to create that competition.”

Glenn added Okudah must find ways to improve and is confident the cornerback is training hard to stay healthy.

“He has to improve,” Glenn said. “I will say that, along with everybody else on our defense. And he knows that, and he did improve. But there is always going to be peaks and valleys when you play that position. You try to stay at the top as much as you can. But it’s hard, it’s hard. But I’ll tell you what, he is busting his butt. He’s trying his butt off to be at that top of the peak all the time.”

Aaron Wilson reports Purdue CB Cory Trice had a private meeting with the Lions.

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst was impressed with the way that his group of young wide receivers, including Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs took to coaching and adapted to the team’s culture.

“It’s tough coming in and Davante Adams is leaving a huge hole and these guys are all wanting to fill it some way or another,” Gutekunst said, via the team’s website. “I think they came to work every day, they were really good teammates and really good listeners, not only to the coaches but to the Randall Cobb‘s and the Allen Lazard‘s. I just thought they fit into our team really well.”

Gutekunst was impressed with the way Watson handled adversity and was able to recover from injury to begin the season.

“(I’m) really proud of Christian because a lot of times with all the things that he went through, that rookie season would’ve really just kind of gone away,” Gutekunst said. “For him to stay in the fight and then be able to produce like he did down the stretch, really a credit to the kid. He’s really bright, he’s really determined. The spotlight is obviously not too big for him.”

Gutekunst added that he’d love to have a veteran presence in the team’s wide receiver room.

“All those guys are going into their second year. I’d love to have a veteran presence,” Gutekunst said. “Just another guy in the room that those guys can bounce things off of and bring to the table. Whether that will happen or not, we’ll see, but as excited as I am about those young guys, having a guy with the kind of experience that has seen things, none of those guys got to play in a playoff game, right? It’d be nice to have a guy that can continue to help move those guys along as well as a veteran presence out there. I think that’s important.”

Vikings

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert says the floor for Jefferson on an extension will be $30 million a year, which is currently top of the wide receiver market. Figuring out a length will be more challenging. If Jefferson pushed for a three-year deal he could be in line for another massive deal when he’s only 26.

Seifert adds sources say another challenge could be the Vikings plans at quarterback, which are a little up in the air beyond 2023. Current Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is entering a contract year and is 35.

is entering a contract year and is 35. Jefferson likes Cousins but the Vikings will have to figure out how to balance both their cap hits if both are with the team over the next few years. And if the Vikings move on, figuring out how to get stability at quarterback will be paramount for everyone in Minnesota.