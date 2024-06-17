NFC Notes: Jeremy Chinn, Dak Prescott, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

The Commanders signed S Jeremy Chinn to a one-year deal in free agency, but Chinn noted he had a more lucrative offer to sign in Pittsburgh. Chinn cited the coaching staff as a reason he felt Washington was the place for him.

“I can’t remember if it was a multi-year deal, but I did get another offer,” Chinn said via Josh Carney of Steelers Depot. “I think Pittsburgh was probably a little bit more money. But just the situation here with Dan Quinn (defensive coordinator), Joe Whitt (Jr.), (defensive pass game coordinator (Jason Simmons), and TD (secondary coach Tom Donatell), this is where I’m supposed to be, man. I know this is where I’m supposed to be.”

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy thinks Dak Prescott is having the “best offseason program that we’ve had” since coming to Dallas as head coach in 2020.

“I think Dak is having his best offseason program that we’ve had,” McCarthy said, via Nick Harris of the team’s site. “This atmosphere that we’ve practiced in with the quarterback and receivers has really hit the mark. I’ve been very impressed with the quality of work.”

McCarthy feels the timing has improved between Prescott and the receivers, but the “real test” will be whether they can continue producing in training camp.

“With the quarterback, when the connection is there in the perimeter realm – and that’s been the majority of our physical activity – the connection is better,” McCarthy said. “The receivers are playing with more urgency, more reps. The timing is better. The real test will be when we get to training camp.”

Prescott is taking an intentional approach with his development and still thinks he can improve “in every aspect.”

“I agree, because it’s what I put into this game,” Prescott said. “It’s what this game means to me. I talk about it every offseason. My focus is always getting better overall in every aspect that I can and in every aspect of my game and making sure I’m pushing the guys around me. Mike’s comments are a result of us doing that this offseason.”

Giants

Giants RB Devin Singletary isn’t worried about replacing Saquon Barkley, he’s just trying to be himself.

“I’ve been in the league just like him … he’s only been in the league a year before me. … I feel like I’m a playmaker like him, so … I’m just gonna be me,” Singletary said, via NY Post. “It’s been going well for me since I’ve been in the league, so that’s what I’m gonna keep doing.”

Singletary described how HC Brian Daboll is as an offensive play-caller: “Man, fearless. He’s fearless. No fear of failure. Only the desire to excel. That’s the best way to put it. You have to be on your toes at all times with Daboll.” (Serena Burks)