NFC Notes: Jerry Jones, Howie Roseman, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants’ Draft Visits

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones plans on spending more money in free agency this offseason compared to seasons past.

“I would bet that we will spend more money in free agency than we have,” Jones said, via Clarence E. Hill Jr. of All City DLLS. “I want you to know that the only way to push forward is for me to go borrow some of my future. Expect me to go borrow some of my future, okay? So that’s one representation that you’re thinking of now, as opposed to in the future. But I look at things, frankly, beyond that. I look at where we are with Dak [Prescott], and I look at where he is in his career. And I look at some of the pluses that we have on our front, what we think we could do there, and what we could do with [George] Pickens and [CeeDee] Lamb, and what we could do with our running back that we just signed. And so all of those things, I want to do everything we possibly can to stop somebody, and to basically win some third downs more than we did last year. So I think that would be the area that you would see me bust the budget.”

Eagles

The Eagles’ offensive line had some injury concerns in 2025 with OT Lane Johnson, C Cam Jurgens, and G Landon Dickerson all missing time. Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman wants to make sure they have “good depth” going forward.

“Injuries are a part of this game,” Roseman said, via Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. “I think when you’re talking about some of those guys, certainly they were affected by some of those things during the course of the year. That happens. And so you’ve got to have continual depth at that position. Good depth. Guys who can play at a high level and you’ve got to develop guys at that position. And I think that we always are trying to balance that in what we have now and what we’re looking for going forward.

As for impending free agent OLB Jaelan Phillips, Roseman wouldn’t outright say that he’s a priority to re-sign, but praised Phillips’ work ethic.

“The hardest part about free agency is understanding who the player is. Getting the chance to be with him and see who he was, obviously to us, is even more additive,” Roseman said.

Philadelphia acquired Phillips ahead of the trade deadline in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick. When asked if Phillips was worth parting with the draft selection, Roseman responded that he thinks the edge rusher put them closer to competing for a Super Bowl.

“Obviously that didn’t happen, but we’ll do anything to win a championship,” Roseman said. “If you tell me that I can trade a third-round pick to win a playoff game, I’ll do it every day of the week. Every day of the week. I don’t know that I can trade three thirds — because we don’t have them — to win three playoff games. But I would do it.”

Giants

Memphis OT Travis Burke has an in-person meeting scheduled with the Giants around his pro day. (Justin Melo)

has an in-person meeting scheduled with the Giants around his pro day. (Justin Melo) Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love met formally with the Giants. (Art Stapleton)

met formally with the Giants. (Art Stapleton) LSU CB Mansoor Delane and Ohio State CB Davison Igbinosun had formal Combine interviews with the Giants. (SNY Giants)

and Ohio State CB had formal Combine interviews with the Giants. (SNY Giants) Ohio State S Caleb Downs met with every team in the top ten picks at the Combine, including the Giants. (Malik Wright)

met with every team in the top ten picks at the Combine, including the Giants. (Malik Wright) Tennessee CB Colton Hood met formally with the Giants at the Combine. (Ryan Roberts)

met formally with the Giants at the Combine. (Ryan Roberts) USC WR Makai Lemon said he met with the Giants at the Combine. (Chase Senior)

said he met with the Giants at the Combine. (Chase Senior) Ohio State WR Carnell Tate had a formal Combine interview with the Giants. (Art Stapleton)

had a formal Combine interview with the Giants. (Art Stapleton) Aaron Wilson reports that the Giants will meet with Missouri LB Khalil Jacobs around his Pro Day on March 20.