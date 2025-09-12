NFC Notes: Jerry Jones, Micah Parsons, Cowboys, Giants, Eagles

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones claims that there was no rule violation in the way that the team attempted to negotiated a contract extension with LB Micah Parsons.

“There is no violation, period,” Jones said, via NY Times. “I have all the authority in the world, and the player has all the authority in the world, to negotiate directly with me. There is no equivocation there. Can I work through an agent or an attorney? An attorney can do the very same thing. Do it all the time. It usually ends up a little of both on a pretty high-profile player, but there is no violation. I have every right — can you imagine if you didn’t have the right when you’re the one that decides whether to trade him or not? How could you not have the right? There is no equivocation here, and been no rule violation.”

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said the team always respects the wishes of the players if they want to negotiate through an agent.

“We do have players that come in — and we totally respect it — that say, ‘I don’t feel comfortable talking about my contract, I’d like you to go through my agent,’” Jones said. “And we do that, respectfully. I mean, you’re not required to come in and negotiate the contract yourself. All of the ones we’ve done like that are those who request to come in and visit with Jerry or myself. That’s the only ones we’ve done that way.”

Eagles

When asked about the Eagles’ depth at edge rusher, DC Vic Fangio responded that he still has to evaluate Za’Darius Smith , and Josh Uche only played a few snaps: “We’ll see. …Don’t really know what Za’Darius (Smith) brings or doesn’t bring. (Josh) Uche got in there for a few snaps the other night and did some good stuff, so we’re feeling better about it.” (Zach Berman)

Fangio said second-round S Andrew Mukuba made a couple of misttakes that hurt them in Week 1 against the Cowboys: "He did OK. He had a couple major busts that hurt us and could have hurt us even more, so looking for him to improve this next week." (Berman)

When asked about calling run plays into heavy boxes, Eagles OC Kevin Patullo responded that they were working with the flow of the game: "When you look at it situationally– we went back and did some self-scouting stuff. It wasn't that we ran into heavy boxes. I think that time situationally, there was a run called, and when you look at the coverage that we were given, they were kind of messing around with some stuff that appeared to be a little bit of a heavy box and we didn't always block it properly. We've just got to continue to work on that. When you look at just kind of the calls with how the flow of the game was going for the most part, obviously in the first couple drives we had a good flow as far as the run-pass mix and kind of continued with that. I wouldn't say we definitely knew exactly every play what was going to happen. So it was a good mix for the most part." (Berman)

Giants

Giants DC Shane Bowen says they have to consider using first-round OLB Abdul Carter at weakside linebacker with Micah McFadden out. (Jordan Raanan)