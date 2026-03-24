NFC Notes: Jihaad Campbell, Marvin Lewis, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Former Bengals HC Marvin Lewis also coached at Arizona State, where QB Jayden Daniels, RB Rachaad White, and WR Brandon Aiyuk were teammates and friends. White has already signed with the Commanders this offseason, and it is rumored that Aiyuk could follow suit.

“Rachaad is a really gifted player,” Lewis said of White, via CommandersWire.com. “He’s a good, young player. He can catch, he can run, he can block, and he was a great teammate. I’m excited for him. He felt like he got snubbed a little bit when they drafted the kid from Oregon, down there in Tampa. It’s part of the NFL, and sometimes these guys have to realize that a little bit (more). You keep doing what you are doing, and everything will be fine.”

Lewis was asked whether he had any conversations with Aiyuk about the contract situation with the 49ers.

“No, I wish I could speak on it,” Lewis replied. “I wish he would give me a call, and I could help him. You know, he has made some decisions; hopefully, it all works out for him. Because he has made some really tough decisions. He has walked away from a lot of money. As people would say, ‘You never recoup that back’. It’s just hard. They (Commanders) have to judge attitudinally,’ how is he going to be here’? ‘If we bring him in here and sign him to a contract, and tomorrow another receiver from another team gets a contract that pays him two dollars more, is he going to have his lip stuck out?’ You know what I mean?… We can’t have the highest-paid guys on this team at every position and expect to be very good. It doesn’t work. Secondly, because you got this contract, the next contract is written off of this contract. So, play your tail off, get into the last year of it and hopefully you are still playing at a high level, and we’d love to keep you…He has missed a year of football, that’s hard.”

Cowboys

Dallas hired Christian Parker as their new DC for 2026 after being one of the worst defenses the last few seasons. Newly signed S P.J. Locke played under Parker in Denver for a few seasons, and he outlined Parker’s desire for them to play decisive, fast football over anything else.

“CP hates gray area,” Locke said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “The gray area creates miscommunication. It (makes you) play slower. He’s just really big on details, teaching you the game. He’s a technician in that type of way, how he goes about teaching his techniques. That’s everything I love as a player. There’s a reason a lot of people gravitated towards him.”

“He demands a lot out of his players. He wants the best for you. There will be some days where it’s tough. You have to have those tough conversations, which I had a bunch of those being young. And I can honestly say, he helped shape me into the player I am today.”

SMU WR Jordan Hudson and WR Romello Brinson got dinner with the Cowboys after their pro day. (Tom Pelissero/Ryan Fowler)

Eagles

Raiders LB Nakobe Dean said that LB Jihaad Campbell has all the potential to develop into an elite linebacker for Philadelphia.

“Jihaad can be great. You’re talking about somebody who was probably on track to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, but that’s what you expected,” Dean said, via Eagles Wire. “And he’s close to home, so it’s his team too. He had a lot of expectations, definitely being a first-round pick and everything, and I feel like now that he’ll have that role to be (himself) and to play the ball that he needs to play. The sky is the limit for him.”

Dean added that Campbell has the size, length, and speed to be a three-down linebacker.

“You’re talking about a guy who’s got the size, the ability to do everything on the field from the linebacker position, from covering, to blitzing, to stopping the run. He’s a three-down linebacker. He can do it all. He’s going to be great for sure, and he’s got a crazy work ethic.”

Texas Tech DE Romello Height will take a 30 visit with the Eagles. (Ryan Fowler)