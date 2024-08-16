NFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, Robbie Chosen, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan had high praise of recently signed veteran WR Robbie Chosen Anderson and pointed out that he got experience in their offense with the Dolphins under Mike McDaniel last season.

“I’ve always been a fan of him, his whole career,” Shanahan said, via ProFootballTalk. “Especially going back to the Jets. Just the speed he’s had, the way he plays for a guy who can run so fast. I always thought he played physical, ran his routes very well. When you’re a very good go runner, streak runner but also can run a slant, it’s a problem. Love that he has some experience in our offense, with just being with Miami last year. We got him in on a workout last week and he looked like what we’ve seen from Chosen in the past. We’re excited to get him on board at this time.”

Rams

The Rams signed QB Jimmy Garoppolo as their backup this season after the veteran lost his starting job with the Raiders last season. Garoppolo is relieved to have some stability and is back to enjoying football in full health.

“It was chaotic at times, but they’re all learning experiences,” Garoppolo said, via Jeff Howe of The Athletic. “That’s one thing I’ve taken from this. The NFL is crazy, man. Everyone has got a story. Everyone is going whichever way trying to make it. But at the end of the day, it’s your story, and you’ve got to make the best of it. Good, bad, or indifferent, whatever happened in the past, it happened. … Now I’m here, and I’m just trying to make every day the best day.”

“It’s really nice having a healthy offseason. I haven’t had one of those in a while. The foot surgery was tough last year. For anyone who’s ever been through that, that wasn’t a fun recovery, but I feel like I’m back to myself. Being in this role, I get to experiment with some things, being with the 2s. I get to be myself. I haven’t had that in a little while, so it feels nice to get back to that.”

Seahawks

According to ESPN’s Brady Henderson, Seahawks OL Connor Williams‘s one-year deal has a base value of $3.49 million, a signing bonus of $1.75 million and a $1.23 million base salary.

The per-game roster bonuses are more like incentives as they are tied to team performance and playing time. The team performance triggers come into play if Seattle improves its ranking in several offensive categories. (Henderson)

Williams can also qualify for those bonuses if he plays in 46 percent of offensive snaps which would earn him $30k for every game he’s active. (Henderson)

Finally, Williams can earn another $1 million if he plays 75 percent or more of offensive snaps and another $1 million if he plays 75 percent of offensive snaps and they make the playoffs. (Henderson)

Seattle third-round G Christian Haynes played all day with the starters on Thursday and HC Mike Macdonald mentioned the position is competitive. (Bob Condotta)