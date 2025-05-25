NFC Notes: Joe Milton, Jalen Hurts, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer commented on QB Joe Milton, who the team acquired in a trade with New England this offseason.

“I was excited about Joe before we got him,” he said via the Athletic’s Jon Machota. “When you go into these deals and you’re talking about making trades, we all reach out to people that you know, people that you trust, people that have been exposed to said player at college, different programs, friends that have been around him. And you just dig and you ask and you get different opinions and there’s always an outlier good and bad, with each of them. You try to peel those away.

“But from the time he’s been here, the work ethic is incredible. He’s one of the first people in the building. He’s one of the last to leave. The way he’s attacked the playbook and picking it up has been incredible. And it’s been fun for me to watch Dak and Will, but really Dak take a mentorship role with Joe. The talent speaks for itself. You guys will see it. He made some incredible throws (Monday). He’s just an exciting young prospect that I think the sky’s the limit for.”

Eagles

The Eagles are set to have their fourth different offensive coordinator in as many years following Kellen Moore being hired as the Saints’ head coach. Head coach Nick Sirianni said QB Jalen Hurts has been consistent with his approach every year despite having a number of changes in the role.

“The same way he’s handled it every year,” Sirianni said, via ProFootballTalk. “I think he’s a guy that just is going to — again, same thing, start right from the beginning again, working out like crazy again, getting ready again in the classroom, getting ready on the field.”

Hurts thinks the rapidly changing offensive coordinator position has given him a unique learning experience as a quarterback.

“You’re always in a place where you’re trying to improve and find that 1 percent,” Hurts said. “I think it’s unique to experience all the coaches I have — the [the offensive coordinators], the offensive leadership in the quarterback room — all those things have been positives for me because I’ve turned it into a positive. I’m able to lean on so many different things and decide when do I need it when it comes to going out there and performing and leading.”

Giants

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan expects the Giants to also restructure the contract of DT Dexter Lawrence to clear enough space to operate during the upcoming season. New York already restructured OLB Brian Burns this past week to help sign the rest of its rookie class, including first-round OLB Abdul Carter .

to clear enough space to operate during the upcoming season. New York already restructured OLB this past week to help sign the rest of its rookie class, including first-round OLB . Restructuring Lawrence could create as much as $8.7 million in additional cap space, per Duggan. He adds LT Andrew Thomas is another potential candidate with up to $12.2 million in potential cap savings this year. However, Duggan points out Giants GM Joe Schoen has been cautious about restructuring the contracts for players with injury histories and Thomas has missed significant time the past two seasons.

is another potential candidate with up to $12.2 million in potential cap savings this year. However, Duggan points out Giants GM has been cautious about restructuring the contracts for players with injury histories and Thomas has missed significant time the past two seasons. Duggan expects the Giants to leave Thomas’ contract as is to preserve the ability to move on in the future if he continues to struggle to stay on the field.