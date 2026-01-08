NFC Notes: John Harbaugh, Joe Schoen, Jayden Daniels, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

When asked about ways he can improve the team around Commanders QB Jayden Daniels, GM Adam Peters responded that they want to make sure their quarterback has a strong offensive line, good running backs, dependable receivers, and a solid defense.

“I think, and this might be a better question for DQ, but you know, for me, I think it’s just continuing to, I think from a personnel or GM perspective, is continuing to put good players around him,” Peters said, via CommandersWire. “That’s in front of him at the O-Line. It’s running backs to control the ball and control the clock and not put it all on his shoulders and get in second-and-third-and-manageable. It’s receivers that he can trust and throw to so that he’s not holding onto the ball longer and so from my perspective, it’s just getting good players around him, getting a good defense on the other side, so he’s not, it’s not all on his shoulders to win the game.”

Jordan Schultz could see the Commanders being a logical destination for former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel, given that he is “extremely close” with HC Dan Quinn and previously worked with Peters in San Francisco.

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones knows the time on his career is running out and hinted at making more drastic decisions this offseason in order to win another Super Bowl.

“We want to get out here and do better than we did this year,” Jones said, via The Athletic. “(There’s) the incentive to, dare I say it, bust the budget to try to get something done now? Yes. Yes. We’ll do some dramatic things. That was a dramatic thing we did (trading Micah Parsons). We didn’t do it not to win games. The point is, this calls for some pretty controversial decisions. We’re gonna keep this thing as good as we can possibly be. Finances are no object. We’re gonna make it as entertaining as we can and keep it as lively as we can for everybody.”

Jones added that the team plans on being aggressive in free agency in order to help get them over the hump.

“If we have an opportunity in free agency and if we have more than one opportunity,” Jones said, “we’re going to take advantage of the fact that we’re in better shape today to play free agency than we thought we might be. So, we’re going to use it. We’re not saving it in our back pocket.”

Jones even alluded to potentially using their extra draft capital gained in the trade that sent LB Micah Parsons to get more win-now talent.

“We’re definitely going to take advantage of these two No. 1 (draft picks),” Jones said. “Don’t think that we couldn’t do some trading with those two No. 1s. All of the value that you get out of having these extra picks and having some flexibility under the cap, we’re going to take advantage of it.”

Jones on CB DaRon Bland needing another foot surgery: “I’m not a doctor, but I don’t like that, at all. I don’t like the sound of that. You have to watch feet, relative to the future.” (Jon Machota)

Giants

NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton reports Giants GM Joe Schoen is a lot more respected in league circles than amongst members of the media and team fans.

is a lot more respected in league circles than amongst members of the media and team fans. The Athletic’s Ian O’Connor writes that former Ravens HC John Harbaugh is said to be a fan of Giants first-round QB Jaxson Dart .

is said to be a fan of Giants first-round QB . NFL reporter Gary Myers adds he’s heard Harbaugh has been doing homework on Dart and has gotten positive reviews.

Per Myers, nine teams have reached out to express interest in Harbaugh (there are six current vacancies not including the Ravens). He says the Giants have shown as much, if not more, interest as any team.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes Schoen has been running the search and the expectation is the new head coach will work directly with him on rebuilding the team.