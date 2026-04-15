NFC Notes: John Lynch, Draft Visits, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

Despite adding wide receivers Mike Evans and Christian Kirk this offseason, 49ers GM John Lynch doesn’t rule out adding another player at the position during the draft due to the salary receivers can command in free agency.

“I don’t know about early, but we’re certainly in the business of adding good players,” Lynch said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “I think at that position, the way these guys [are getting paid], it’s probably healthy business to try to add them as much as you can in these drafts.”

Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II had six 30 visits, including with the 49ers. (Ian Rapoport)

Cardinals

Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II had six 30 visits, including with the Cardinals. (Ian Rapoport)

had six 30 visits, including with the Cardinals. (Ian Rapoport) Penn State QB Drew Allar had a 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Tom Pelissero)

Seahawks

Iowa G Beau Stephens visited the Seahawks. (Mike Garafolo)