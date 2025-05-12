NFC Notes: John Lynch, Will Johnson, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers John Lynch recounted a time during day 3 of the 2024 draft where the team nearly missed out on making a pick because HC Kyle Shanahan was trying to help delegate the pick.

“There are some gnarly close calls,” Lynch said, via Niners Wire. “Last year in the fourth round we took a receiver, Jake Cowing. And were having trade discussions on that. So we got down to like a minute 45 seconds and then it was going to be Jake Cowing or a linebacker. And Kyle and I like listening to our scouts. And at this point I’m like, ‘Kyle. We gotta go.’ And he’s like, ‘no, we’ve got 45 seconds.’ So I said, ‘okay, fellas. Show of hands, who likes the linebacker, who likes Cowing?’ And it was really, really close. Like, right down the middle. And I’m like, ‘Kyle, we’re going.’ And he’s like, ‘hold on. We’ve got plenty of time,’ at 30 seconds. And he goes, ‘alright, here’s why the receiver would be important. Here’s why the linebacker.’ Another show of hands. And it’s like, now there’s 20 seconds and then he goes, ‘okay. One more time. Throw them up.’ And I get the decision. I say ‘turn it in’ with like, seven seconds.”

Cardinals

Cardinals second-round CB Will Johnson spoke about his excitement when it comes to the team’s defensive scheme.

“Super exciting. I mean, that scheme is amazing,” Johnson said. “It’s a cornerback’s dream. So I’m excited to play in it, I’m excited to get comfortable with it and just learn more about it. I’ve learned a good amount so far, so just continue to learn and get comfortable in it and make a lot of plays.”

Seahawks

Seahawks TE Elijah Arroyo was selected in the second round and believes that he plays like a wide receiver despite being classified as a tight end.

“I’m a big target,” Arroyo said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com. “I’m a tight end, but when it comes to the pass game, I like to count myself as a receiver.”

Regarding Arroyo, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler cites multiple scouts who considered Arroyo to be a top 20-25 talent, but he fell because of his injury history.

As for third-round QB Jalen Milroe, Fowler reports Seattle is expected to have a dual-threat package for him.