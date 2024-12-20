NFC Notes: Jonathan Allen, Malik Nabers, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders DT Jonathan Allen was designated to return from injured reserve this week after suffering a torn pectoral back in October. Washington HC Dan Quinn commented on Allen’s recovery and how the veteran has shown incredible progress.

“Seeing the surgeon, seeing that process go … he looked not like a person that had this surgery,” Quinn said, via Ben Standig of The Athletic. “Usually, you see a lot less on one side. … He’s built different for sure.”

Allen said he’s been working diligently on his return.

“Man, just trying to work. Work my you-know-what off every day, so I come out and help the team in any way possible,” Allen said.

Allen returned to practice on Wednesday earlier this week, calling it a “really good day” for him

“A really good day for me and a good first day. That’s all. It was my first day. We’re going to take it one day at a time and go from there.”

Cowboys

Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle is just 120 yards away from eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark this season. Dowdle called it a “milestone” to pass 1,000 yards.

“I’m closing in,” Dowdle said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “It definitely feels good. I definitely want to hit that milestone with my first year being a starter. I’m looking for it. Definitely can get it.”

Dowdle credited their offensive line for his production this season.

“The guys up front (are) what is working well for me,” Dowdle said. “It all starts with them. Coach said before (Sunday’s) game that it all starts with those up front in the trenches, and it ends with those up front in the trenches. Those guys have been opening it up and doing a hell of a job. … We are going to keep building.”

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy praised Dowdle for his ability to break tackles and wants to see him take the next step in his development by becoming a third-down back.

“I love his run style, especially when he goes vertical,” McCarthy said. “I mean he breaks tackles. His contact balance is exceptional. He’s got so much power in his hips. He has a unique run style, which also, he’s done a much better job of protecting the football because that’s the challenge of that. He breaks a lot of tackles week in and week out. The thing I really want to see Rico do is take the next step and that’s to be a third-down back, too. Just be an every-down back. He’s doing a little more of that. And we’ll see how that looks moving forward because it’s important for him to touch the football.”

Giants

Giants’ rookie WR Malik Nabers has stayed productive in New York’s 2-12 season. The rookie receiver is committed to becoming an NFL great.

“If I can put my name in the record books,” Nabers said, via Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com. “I’m going to do it.”

Nabers is confident the Giants will get through the bad times and eventually achieve success.

“We’re in this for each other in tough times, and when we turn this around, we’ll be there in the good times because of this,” Nabers said. “One day soon, we’ll look back and we’ll be where we want to be, where we expect to be, because we stuck it out and helped lead this team through this together.”

Giants RB Tyrone Tracy reflected on Nabers dropping a critical pass in their narrow 21-18 loss to the Commanders in Week 2, saying Nabers felt like he lost them the game.

“Leek felt like it was the end of the world, that he lost us the game by dropping that pass,” Tracy said. “I was just like, ‘We need you. We’re in this together.’ And that’s what I needed to hear when it happened to me.”