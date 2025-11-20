NFC Notes: Jonathan Gannon, Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers
- 49ers LB Tatum Bethune has a high ankle sprain and will miss multiple weeks. (Eric Branch)
- Because of the bye week coming up in Week 14, the 49ers do not plan to place Bethune on injured reserve, HC Kyle Shanahan said. (Matt Maiocco)
- Shanahan said the 49ers will not open the practice window for WR Brandon Aiyuk this week. He maintains that the plan is to have him back this season, though. (Maiocco)
- The 49ers are expecting to open the practice window for WR Jacob Cowing after the bye week, Shanahan said. (Maiocco)
Cardinals
- With the caveat that hot-seat speculation at this time of year usually comes from people on the outside monitoring things, not internal sources, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon has come up as a firing candidate. However, there is a split on opinions about whether owner Michael Bidwill would want to pay both Gannon and QB Kyler Murray essentially to go away.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano adds that his sense is that Bidwill will give Gannon and GM Monti Ossenfort a chance to pick a quarterback and build around them before moving on.
Seahawks
- The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar writes the Seahawks might not be able to afford to keep both CBs Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe, both of whom are unrestricted free agents after this season. He adds they could pick one to re-sign and let the other walk while bringing back CB Derion Kendrick, also a UFA, on a much cheaper deal.
- Dugar estimates it would cost the Seahawks in the neighborhood of $12 million a year to re-sign S Coby Bryant after this season.
- Some contract comparisons for Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker, who is also up for a new deal, include Rams RB Kyren Williams ($11 million per year), Bills RB James Cook ($11.5 million per year) and Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard ($8 million per year), per Dugar.
- Dugar adds negotiations between Seattle and OLB Boye Mafe will be challenging given his relative lack of production (just one sack) compared to a much more respectable pressure rate.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!