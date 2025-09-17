NFC Notes: Jonathan Gannon, Matthew Stafford, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon spoke about how his team wanted Panthers QB Bryce Young to have to earn every yard after taking an early lead.

“On a headset with (defensive coordinator) Nick (Rallis), I’ve been in a couple of those situations,” Gannon said, via the team website. “Your gut’s pulling you one way, your brain’s pulling you another way and you have to be smart about it. With saying that, I thought that we defended how we needed to defend at the appropriate times.”

“I did point out to the whole team and Nick pointed out to the defense (that) there were some snaps within those drives that we could have put the game away,” Gannon continued. “For one reason or another, we didn’t get it done. That’s what we tried to correct. That one fourth-and-long, we pointed that play out. It’s fourth-and-16, you get off there (and) the game is probably over. It’s never over, obviously, but you it’s looking really good for you. Do you want that call there? My instinct said one thing, and his brain and my brain both went the other way. No, that is not the right call at fourth-and-16 with the lead with this amount of time. It’s unfortunate we didn’t get off because as soon as they convert … I don’t want to be the results-driven guy (saying) that was a bad call. It wasn’t a bad call and you could say then let’s just do the opposite but the risk-reward of that, it doesn’t weigh itself out.”

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford was asked how his back feels after Week 2 and what his thoughts are on the team’s upcoming matchup with the Eagles in Week 3.

“My back feels good. Made it out of that one clean,” Stafford said, via RamsWire.com. “Sometimes the scariest part is flying to the East Coast and flying back. You know, you get on an airplane and get up and an old man, and you feel a little different kind of way. But I feel great after two games, feeling really solid. Our guys up front are doing a hell of a job of keeping me clean.”

“On the defensive side, it’s been impressive because they did lose some pieces, whether it be through free agency or guys moving on,” Stafford said of the Eagles. “But they’ve been able to retool. I think Vic Fangio does a hell of a job getting those guys ready to play every single week. And really, their defense has done a really nice job at keeping them in those games. And then timely scoring. I mean, you look at it, they are as talented as anybody from top to bottom on both sides of the football. And they’ve been really timely in their ability to score points and win games.”

