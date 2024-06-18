NFC Notes: Jonathon Brooks, Kirk Cousins, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons OC Zac Robinson said the familiarity between he and QB Kirk Cousins is integral in putting their system together.

“He can recall things from when he had Klint Kubiak as his offensive coordinator,” Robinson said, via PFT. “Then, obviously, recently with O’Connell. He can kind of take some of those things that he’s had with Kevin the last couple years and apply it to what we’re doing here. There’s still some new stuff, so he’s still learning a few new things, but you see right away how well he sees defenses.”

Panthers

Panthers second-round RB Jonathon Brooks is coming off a torn ACL in his final season at Texas but has been impressive in offseason practices. Carolina RB coach Bernie Parmalee described what he likes about Brooks and mentioned how they bond.

“Oh shoot, he’s what you want in a back,” Parmalee said, via Anthony Rizzuti of the Panthers Wire. “I mean, he’s got good size, vision, playmaker, can do it all, position flexibility, plays hard. And when the ball’s in his hand, he makes things happen. So that’s all you ever want for guys in your position.”

“We bonded that way because I had the right knee, he had the right knee. So, I know what you’re thinking. And some of the things by my experience, I say, ‘Don’t think it. Don’t do it.'”

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen outlined the plan for fifth-round QB Spencer Rattler and discussed their excitement about getting him late in the draft.

“I think the plan is, is that he comes in and really, basically competes,” Allen said, via the Rich Eisen Show. “And we’ll let the cards kind of play out as they do. I think we were excited about the fact that we got into the fifth round and he was still there. From where we had him graded on our board, we felt like this player was probably more of a second- or third-round talent.”

“So the fact he fell all the way to us to the fifth round, we were really excited about that. He’s got tremendous talent. Now it’s about getting him in here, teaching him the things we want him to know and be able to execute the things we want him to execute.”