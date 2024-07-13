NFC Notes: Jordan Addison, Aidan Hutchinson, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears ST coordinator Richard Hightower said kickoff duties will not solely be up to K Cairo Santos in 2023 and they could turn to P Tory Taylor or other players, similar to how the Chiefs used S Justin Reid.

“Anybody with a helmet that can kick off is always in play,” Hightower said, via ProFootballTalk.

Lions

New Lions CB Amik Robertson responded to the idea around the fanbase that he was added as a depth player: “Dawg… yall need to bury this depth player shi. Lol stop playing with me… yall gone see tho. Keep that same energy.”

According to an ESPN survey, Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson was voted the sixth-best edge rusher in the NFL.

An NFL scouting director compared Hutchinson to another current elite edge rusher: "High ceiling. He will be the next Nick Bosa. Banking on him getting even better. Highly disruptive, physical, near rare motor." (ESPN)

Vikings

When appearing on Metro Sport, Vikings WR Jordan Addison said he’s been taking advice and learning from Justin Jefferson.

“A really humble superstar,” Addison said. “Just coming in and just helping me. He was a top receiver and they drafted another first-round receiver, so not a lot of people would take that well. I feel like he did a good job of coaching me up and making sure I was prepared.”