NFC Notes: Jordan Addison Legal Update, Coaching Staff Hires, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears
- Jeff Howe of The Athletic polled 10 NFL personnel executives and coaches on who the top head coaching hires were this offseason, with new Bears HC Ben Johnson finishing tied for the most second-place votes with Raiders HC Pete Carroll.
- One executive said the following on the fit in Chicago: “I’m still unclear on the fit. I just think (Johnson) is intrigued by the quarterback and his physical skill set.”
- Johnson is retaining several assistant coaches on his new staff including Zach Cable, Kevin Koch, Kenny Norton III, and Robbie Picazo. (Kevin Fishbain)
Lions
- Matt Zenitz reports that the Lions are expected to hire Iowa State assistant head coach and running backs coach Tyler Roehl as an offensive assistant coach.
- Justin Rogers reports the Lions are moving RBs coach Scottie Montgomery to be their new wide receivers coach after hiring RB coach Tashard Choice.
- Detroit also named Roehl as their new tight ends coach, per Rogers.
- Lions DE Marcus Davenport‘s contract voids on February 14 while CB Carlton Davis‘ contract voids on February 17, per OverTheCap.
Vikings
- Several Vikings players’ contracts become void on February 17, including QB Sam Darnold, RB Aaron Jones, CB Stephon Gilmore, and CB Byron Murphy, per OverTheCap.
- Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated doesn’t expect Minnesota to use the franchise tag on Darnold, which will allow him to reach the open market, though the two sides could still work out some kind of deal.
- In the end, Breer thinks the Vikings are comfortable going forward with J.J. McCarthy.
- Per Ben Goessling, Vikings WR Jordan Addison filed a continuance of his DUI case in Los Angeles and now has a pretrial hearing scheduled for March 12th.
