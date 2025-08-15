NFC Notes: Jordan Love, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

said CB (leg) is “right on track” to be available for Week 1, via Courtney Cronin. Johnson also mentioned that CB Kyler Gordon (hamstring) is considered “week to week.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur believes QB Jordan Love can be “one of the elites” when all is said and done.

“I’d hate to put a ceiling on him,” LaFleur told The Athletic, “because I think he can be one of the elites in this league.”

“He obviously has a lot of talent and a lot of the characteristics in terms of the mental makeup of what I think is so critical to guys being successful in this league,” LaFleur said. “He never allows one moment to affect the next. He has an uncanny ability to stay so even-keeled.”

“His ceiling, it’s all dependent on team success,” LaFleur said. “That’s how all quarterbacks are judged. They’re judged on Super Bowls and winning, and they’re going to get too much credit when you do well and too much blame when you don’t.”

Vikings

Vikings LB Gabriel Murphy enters the second year of his career after joining Minnesota as an undrafted free agent in 2024.

“I think he had five (QB) hits or whatever it was, and Gabe’s been a guy that has shown up daily at camp, highlighted in front of the team. It feels like [Gabe is] a man on a mission right now, in a lot of ways. And I’m just proud of him, proud of where he’s at in camp right now, and now he’s just got to set his sights on continuing to compete. I mentioned it to you guys how competitive that outside linebacker room is. And it’s because we’re so good at the top with really three starters and JG [Jonathan Greenard], Gink [Andrew Van Ginkel], and Dallas [Turner], and then we feel really, really good about Bo (Richter), Gabe and obviously the two young guys,” O’Connell said, via VikingsWire.

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) is “definitely progressing,” but they won’t re-evaluate him until next week, via Ben Volin.