NFC Notes: Jordan Love, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears first-round QB Caleb Williams will be the team’s starter this season as he is one of the most highly regarded prospects at the position ever. Chicago HC Matt Eberflus acknowledged the trend of holding guys out of preseason to ensure health, but he feels those reps could be valuable for Williams before the regular season starts.

“We talked about that in the spring a little bit, about looking back at what some other guys have done in the past. And yeah, we certainly want to do that,” Eberflus said, via the team’s YouTube. “We’ll take that week-to-week. But there’s value in, really, all the reps when you think about it because he’s going to be going against the [No.] 1 defense. In preseason games, you don’t get all the looks, sometimes, that you would get during practice.”

“We haven’t made any decisions, but certainly want to get him some reps. I know the guys last year got 45 to 55 reps, in terms of those guys. And we’re looking at that right in that range — we’ll see. But, again, it’s always week to week because you have to see what the health of your line is and where everybody is. But, certainly, all those exposures are equally as valuable.”

Lions

When surveying NFL executives, coaches, and scouts about the NFL’s top-10 receivers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN writes Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown was voted in at No. 7. Fowler cites an anonymous NFL coordinator who praised St. Brown in multiple facets.

“Has elite football instincts for the position,” the coordinator said. “Understands how to attack leverage. Runs hard every play. Plays inside and outside. Makes all the tough catches on high-leverage downs. Blocks, plays physical. The only thing he doesn’t do is win outside the red line [close to the sideline], but that’s not how the game works anyway.”

An NFC offensive coach pointed out that Detroit will often rely on St. Brown on third-downs and he usually converts those opportunities.

“He’s really tough,” the coach said. “You know where the ball is going on third down and he’s usually coming up with it.”

However, an NFC executive thinks St. Brown is “dependent” on OC Ben Johnson‘s scheme.

“That scheme and what [offensive coordinator] Ben Johnson has done makes him look really good. Not taking anything away from him, but he’s more dependent on the scheme than some of the other receivers on this list.”

Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love declined to respond when asked about his potential upcoming contract extension with Green Bay.

“That would mean a lot to me,” Love said, via PFT. “That would be awesome. To be able to sign an extension with the team that drafted you is something that all players dream of. Hopefully, that happens here in the future, but I’m excited for the upcoming season and what’s in store for our team and to be able to solidify something long-term here in Green Bay.”