NFC Notes: Jordan Love, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Chicago’s offense looked much improved in their first game under interim OC Thomas Brown in a loss to the Packers. Bears QB Caleb Williams spoke on the increased efficiency and cited the decisiveness that helped them improve.

“It started with (Brown) stringing things together and doing a good job with that and getting everybody into a rhythm and not necessarily thinking of what’s next?” Williams said, via Gene Chamberlin of the Associated Press. “Or anything like that. We kind of had an idea of what’s next, and from there you go out there, you play, and you play efficient football, it gives you the best chance to win.”

“We didn’t reinvent the wheel for those three or four (practice) days that Thomas became the offensive coordinator and play caller. I think the decisiveness, I think all of that came from, one, our meetings, and how we’re going to do things. I think it came from being able to get play calls in faster and being able to get up there and not feel like you’re rushed or not feel like you need to hurry up and get the ball snapped and things like that.”

Lions

Lions RB David Montgomery says he will be ready to go on Thursday and was resting his shoulder injury in Sunday’s win. ( says he will be ready to go on Thursday and was resting his shoulder injury in Sunday’s win. ( Eric Woodyard

Lions QB Jared Goff on the team seeking their 11th win of the season against the Bears on Thanksgiving: “We haven’t won on Thanksgiving in a while and that’s something we want to change.” ( on the team seeking their 11th win of the season against the Bears on Thanksgiving: “We haven’t won on Thanksgiving in a while and that’s something we want to change.” ( Woodyard

Lions HC Dan Campbell on the injuries suffered Sunday by Montgomery, LT Taylor Decker , and CB Carlton Davis : “I feel OK about three of those guys.” (Colton Pouncy)

on the injuries suffered Sunday by Montgomery, LT , and CB : “I feel OK about three of those guys.” (Colton Pouncy) Campbell added that WR Kalif Raymond could need more time to return after being carted off the field twice due to an ankle issue.

Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love played with more mobility in Week 11’s win over the Bears after dealing with a pair of lower-body injuries this season. Matt LaFleur said Love being able to play without any hindrances increases their available plays in the playbook.

“A lot,” LaFleur said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “When called upon to move out of the pocket, he did a great job in that regard. … It’s hard to defend a lot of plays, but specifically the second part of that play in the passing game. There’s no defense for a scramble drill.”

Packers S Xavier McKinney pointed out that quarterbacks who can move outside of the pocket force defenders to stay on assignments longer than usual.

“It’s super difficult at times when throws are off-schedule because you got plaster rules and you gotta be able to, once you get a man, you gotta stay on that man and you can’t start looking around,” McKinney said. “Because if you do, somebody gonna pop open.”

Packers C Josh Myers acknowledged how important it is for Love to make plays outside of the pocket.

“I think it’s huge,” Myers said. “I think you could see it Sunday. It’s super helpful. For him, some of his biggest plays are on those plays and what he’s able to do when he gets out of the pocket. It’s great to have him moving great again.”