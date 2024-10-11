NFC Notes: Jordan Love, Jerome Baker, 49ers, Packers, Seahawks

49ers

If the 49ers make a move ahead of the trade deadline, Matt Barrows of The Athletic writes defensive end would be his top target to provide a solid backup to Nick Bosa and Leonard Floyd.

and Barrows points out DE Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) could miss up to two more months and would still have to split duties at defensive end and defensive tackle when he returns.

(knee) could miss up to two more months and would still have to split duties at defensive end and defensive tackle when he returns. Barrows thinks San Francisco should inquire about Jets EDGE Haason Reddick . He could see Reddick playing out the season under a one-year contract and enter the free-agent market.

. He could see Reddick playing out the season under a one-year contract and enter the free-agent market. As for Jets’ former HC Robert Saleh returning to the 49ers in a defensive advisor role this season, Barrows feels it would be unlikely.

returning to the 49ers in a defensive advisor role this season, Barrows feels it would be unlikely. Barrows points out the 49ers tried to lure away Jets’ interim HC Jeff Ulbrich last offseason. Should New York hire an outside candidate after the season, Barrows could see San Francisco pursuing Ulbrich.

Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love said that he got a “zero” grade on the deep pass to WR Jayden Reed from QB coach Tom Clements.

“I got a zero on the grade sheet for the decision there,” Love said, via Packers Wire. “It worked out. Not a great decision, it worked out but you can’t rely on that working out all the time…learn from it, grow from it. Not a great decision.”

Even though the play worked out, Love appreciates the tough criticism from Clements and his keeping him honest.

“Tom is who Tom is and he is going to stay true to how he grades us, how he coaches us. That’s staying true to our reads, going through our progressions, being on time with our feet, reading with our feet…if you’re not doing that, Tom is going to let you know you’re not doing that. That’s what I appreciate about Tom and how he coaches.”

Seahawks

Seahawks LB Jerome Baker responded to criticism regarding run defense fits.

“I think we’re all just trying to make the play,” Baker said, via Seahawks Wire. “We kind of got out of position sometimes. I think that’s the main thing. The intent is there, but we all gotta do our one job, and that’s how our defense plays. If I do my job and T [Dodson] does his job, Hank does his job, and Leo does his job, we’d be a great defense. We all just gotta do our job, and we’ll be fine.”