NFC Notes: Josh Conerly, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

The Commanders took Oregon OT Josh Conerly Jr. with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on top of acquiring Laremy Tunsil from the Texans. Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous executive who thinks Washington is “following the blueprint” on how to rebuild their offensive line.

“This is following the blueprint of how to fix an offensive line,” an executive said. “Throw all of your resources at the problem. I’m shocked they didn’t take another one, frankly.”

Another executive points out Conerly can line up at right guard or right tackle.

“There is no development when you do that,” another exec said. “‘We have the young quarterback (Jayden Daniels). Let’s solidify the left side. Then they draft a guy in Conerly who has a ton of upside, can play guard if need be, can slide into that battle at right tackle. He is a high-end athlete, he is young in this class. All that stuff is really, really positive for them.”

As for fourth-round WR Jaylin Lane, one executive views him as a slot receiver and will likely start as Washington’s return specialist.

“I saw Lane more as a gadget/slot, but he will probably be their starting kick returner and punt returner, which gives them some explosive-play value,” the executive said.

Cowboys

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones was asked in late April if the team felt they needed to come out of the draft with a running back. His response foreshadowed the general lack of urgency Dallas took with the position in the draft.

“I like what we did in free agency,” Jones said. “That’s one of the things we like to accomplish in free agency is get some guys in and feel like we did that. We don’t really feel like we have to pick a position anywhere in terms of our depth. That’s how you make mistakes when you say ‘hey, we’ve got to draft for need here.’ I think you make mistakes that way. Don’t get me wrong, it comes into everybody’s pick when you’re looking at players but we don’t feel the need to have to reach and take a player down the line just because we need a position.”

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen was excited to land both RB Cam Skattebo and G Marcus Mbow, with Mbow projected to go higher in the draft and falling to New York.

“Marcus Mbow, he’s a guy that we were a little bit surprised that he was there when we picked. We really liked his film,” Schoen told reporters after the conclusion of the draft, via GiantsWire.com. “He’s another guy at the Senior Bowl that we got to spend some time with,” Scheon added. “Really athletic player, has some position flexibility from tackle to guard. We think he can play both. Smart guy, finishes on film. You see him running down on the pulls and stuff. Super athletic. Excited about him.”

Mbow is looking forward to being reunited with RB Tyrone Tracy, whom he blocked for at Purdue.

“That’s my guy,” Mbow told reporters. “We’ve been in touch a good amount throughout this process. I was talking to him earlier today, so I’m extremely excited to be back with him and ready to go put it back on the line for him for sure. No doubt. Putting people on the ground, winning reps, and demoralizing people. It’s always fun. It’s definitely part of the reason I love the game.”

The New York Giants announced they hired former NFL S Usama Young as their new Vice President of Player Engagement.